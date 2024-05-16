Sarah Paulson Says Living Separately Is the 'Secret' to Decade-Long Marriage With Holland Taylor

Actresses Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have a "secret" to their nearly 10-year marriage that keeps it alive: living separately.

The couple's method was revealed by Paulson on this week's episode of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett's podcast Smartless, where the Appropriate star filled the actors in

“Yeah, we don’t live together. That’s the secret to it,” Paulson said around the 45-minute mark of the episode. “We spend plenty of time together, but we don’t live in the same house.”

Paulson continued to speak frankly about making the decision with her wife to live apart, suggesting that it was disagreements that caused it.

"We've been together for a long time now. And I think part of it has to do with, we're together when we want to be, and we're not when we don't," she said.

Adding that she and Taylor "fall asleep holding hands," Paulson joked that, "It's the daylight hours where I'm like, you can go."

“I think we both–Holland, before me, had not been in a ton of long-term relationships, whereas Holland is my sort of third more-than-five-year relationship. So I tend to do that and have more experience doing that. Holland hasn't," Paulson continued.

Paulson concluded, "And so her life and to get to be her age and sort of not having really cohabitated with someone for a long time, I think it was a lot. It was a lot to sort of all of a sudden have me and all my meanness in her space."

Paulson and Taylor, who met in 2005 and married 10 years later, embrace their individuality while remaining a couple. “I think we each follow our own path so we’re not exactly the same. We do some things separately so everyone gets to be true to what they believe,” Taylor told Page Six last year. “She’s much more social, and I like a little bit of alone time, so I have that. She spends some time with friends and not with me, so it’s a good balance.”