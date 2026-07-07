Did your favourite make the cut?Joseph JP Patterson
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From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.Jessica Mckinney
After 10 years, Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God presented its first runway show at the Hollywood Bowl. Here is what made the presentation worth the wait.Mike DeStefano
Elsewhere on the line-up there'll be sets from Migos, Tyler, The Creator, Jamie xx, Mount Kimbie, The Black Madonna, Jorja Smith, Funkineven, Daphni and countless other titans from the worlds of hip-hop, dance, indie and pop.James Keith