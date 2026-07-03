Rudy Gobert

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Evan Mobley dribbles the ball up the court during a Cleveland Cavaliers-Brooklyn Nets game in March 2026.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: Thunder Looking At Evan Mobley, Giannis, Rudy Gobert?

Oklahoma City has all of the assets needed to pull off a blockbuster trade this summer

Matt Burke45 days ago
(L-R) Julia Bonilla and Rudy Gobert.
Sports

Rudy Gobert's Ex Tells Couple's Unborn Child She 'Chose Love' Despite 'Betrayal'

"I was tested in every way a woman can be tested and still, I chose love," Julia Bonilla wrote in a letter to her second child.

Jaelani Turner-Williams287 days ago
Rudy Gobert and Julia Bonilla
Sports

Rudy Gobert’s Pregnant Ex Reportedly Shades Him After Split: ‘They Should’ve Treated You Better’

The NBA player recently broke up with Julia Bonilla, who is pregnant, and reportedly asked her and their son to leave his home.

tara mahadevan409 days ago
Rudy Gobert
Sports

Rudy Gobert Shares Photo With 1-Year-Old Son After Reportedly Splitting With Pregnant Girlfriend

Rudy Gobert said he had a "great day" with his 1-year-old son over the weekend.

tara mahadevan424 days ago
A basketball player in a Timberwolves jersey, focused during a game.
Sports

Rudy Gobert Reportedly Dumps Pregnant Girlfriend, Kicks Her Out With 1-Year-Old Son

Gobert and Julia Bonilla had their first son in March last year and are expecting another baby.

Mark Elibert426 days ago
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Shaq and Rudy Gobert
Sports

Rudy Gobert Responds to Shaq Calling Him the Worst NBA Player of All Time: ‘It Is Sad’

Shaq made the comment on Complex's 'GOAT Talk,' also calling Ben Simmons a "bum."

tara mahadevan679 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal and Rudy Gobert.
Sports

Shaq Calls Rudy Gobert the Worst NBA Player of All Time, Says Ben Simmons Is a 'Bum'

He believes that the Minnesota Timberwolves center is not living up to how much his contract costs.

Joe Price680 days ago
Left: Musician in a blazer and necklace. Right: Basketball player in uniform number 27
Sports

Lil Wayne Stands Up for Rudy Gobert Amid Criticism of Defense in Jokic's 40-Point Game: 'The Man Just Had a Child'

The Minnesota Timberwolves center was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year for a fourth time last week.

Jose Martinez792 days ago
Two men: one smiling in a white shirt, the other in a sports jersey looking focused
Sports

Gilbert Arenas Questions Why Rudy Gobert Missed Playoff Game for Birth of His Son: 'It's a Baby, Bro'

Gobert and Julia Bonilla welcomed their first son together, Roméo.

Joe Price799 days ago
Professional basketball player in Wolves uniform with jersey number 27
Sports

Rudy Gobert Reflects on Family Members' Racism Toward Him as a Child: 'We Don't Want That Baby in Our House'

Even though Gobert considers it to be a "painful memory," the Timberwolves big man believes it is a story he needs to share.

Jose Martinez822 days ago
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Sports

Shaq Defends Draymond Green for Putting Rudy Gobert in Headlock, Says He Would've 'Did the Same Thing'

The Golden State Warriors forward has been suspended five games for forcibly grabbing the Minnesota Timberwolves center around the neck during Tuesday's game.

Brad Callas971 days ago
Music

Jack Harlow Says He's 'Conflicted' by Draymond Green Choking Rudy Gobert

He suggested the moment was good for the league because "we need that here and there."

Joe Price973 days ago
Sports

Patrick Beverley Calls Out Karl Anthony Towns for Not Defending Rudy Gobert From Draymond Green Headlock (UPDATE)

Beverley said KAT should've did more to protect his teammate from Draymond Green.

Mark Elibert974 days ago
Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert
Sports

Rudy Gobert Suspended for One Game After Punching Teammate Kyle Anderson During Timberwolves' Timeout (UPDATE)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was sent home after punching teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout of Sunday’s game against the Pelicans.

Brad Callas1194 days ago
Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies
Sports

Rudy Gobert Accuses NBA Officials of Favoritism Towards Suns, Warriors, and Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has accused the NBA of playing favorites with other teams including the Suns through the officiating this season.

Joe Price1205 days ago
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Bam Adebayo looks on in the second quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Sports

Bam Adebayo Believes He Should Have Won Back-to-Back Defensive Player of the Year Over Rudy Gobert and Marcus Smart

Bam Adebayo explains why the last two Defensive Player of the Year award recipients—Marcus Smart and Rudy Gobert—should not have been chosen over him.

Jose Martinez1235 days ago
rudy gobert fires back at shaq
Sports

Rudy Gobert Claps Back at Shaquille O'Neal for Saying He Couldn't Guard Him: 'I Would Lock His Ass Up' (UPDATE)

On the latest episode of his 'Big Podcast With Shaq,' O'Neal lost it after his co-host Anthony “Spice” Adams claimed Rudy Gobert could hold him to 12 points.

Brad Callas1529 days ago

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