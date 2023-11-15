Patrick Beverley Calls Out Karl Anthony Towns for Not Defending Rudy Gobert After Draymond Green Headlock

Beverley said for someone to choke another person like that means there was a lot of pent-up aggression. He made sure to say he was not promoting violence, but he did say that teammates are supposed to stand up for each other.

"I seen Kat make a mean mug face but then you ain't doing shit," Beverley added. "Choke Draymond back. If I'm Draymond, 'Yea, I choked their center and their homies didn't do nothing.' That's how I'm looking at it, straight up."

He continued, "You can't even try to get your get back. It's over with the whole world done seen it...KAT, nah fuck that. I taught you better than that."

Beverley and Towns were teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-2022 NBA season.