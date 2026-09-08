The6atSix
Joined November 2020 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
The 6 Biggest Fails of 2020 | Complex Canada Report
Your host The6ixatSix takes a journey down memory lane to look back at some of the year's biggest blunders.
The6atSix2094 days ago
The Dos and Don’ts of Finding Love in a Pandemic | Complex Canada Report
Our intrepid host The6atSix has a few useful pandemic dating tips and tricks.
The6atSix2114 days ago
Top 5 Dating Spots During a Pandemic... for Under $50 | Complex Canada Report
In the latest episode of the Complex Canada Report, your host The6atSix counts down his top pandemic dating spots to help you level up your game.
The6atSix2143 days ago
The Biggest WTFs of 2020 (So Far) | Complex Canada Report
In the debut episode of the Complex Canada Report, Toronto comedian The6atSix revisits some of the most head-scratching moments of the year (so far).
The6atSix2158 days ago