Gilbert Arenas Questions Why Rudy Gobert Missed Playoff Game for Birth of His Son: 'It's a Baby, Bro'

Rudy Gobert recently missed Game 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Denver Nuggets to be there for the birth of his first child. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas doesn't seem to understand why.

On a recent episode of Gil's Arena, Gobert's notable absence at Game 2—which the Timberwolves won 106-80—was criticized by Arenas. "It's a baby, bro. It's gonna be there when you get back, we hope," said Arenas, 42. "I’m just saying, the baby, whatever you think you about to do, he going to be asleep. ... I get you want to be with your wife and smile and stuff, and your good NBA healthcare insurance... It’s because of you playing."

Arenas was asked if he believes the game should be more important to Gobert, 31, than being there for the birth of his son Roméo with his girlfriend Julia Bonilla. "Bruh, she in the hospital with great doctors, you taking your goofy ass down there?" he laughed, adding that Gobert could've be there via FaceTime since he's "an IG daddy."

In response, he was told, "See, that's how Drake took his approach, we gotta change this shit, we gotta be better fathers."