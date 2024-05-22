While the relationship between influencers Druski and Rubi Rose appears to be going strong, a recent dish that Rose whipped up for her man is drawing criticism from some foodies online.

On Tuesday night, Rose filmed herself cooking spaghetti for Druski. While spaghetti is typically not a controversial dish, her take on the classic recipe left many scratching their heads. In the video she posted online, Rose squeezes a bottle of Heinz Ketchup into a pan filled with ground beef to make her spaghetti sauce.

"Yum...Spaghetti Night," the caption on her Instagram Stories read.

In response, folks online quickly shared their disgust at Rose’s recipe.

“KETCHUP??? Lock her up officer,” one X user wrote.