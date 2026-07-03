Ruby Rose

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Ruby Rose Rushed to Hospital After Freak Pool Accident
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Shares Shocking Backyard Pool Accident That Broke Multiple Ribs

The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star shares shocking video, broken ribs and a darkly funny play-by-play of the pool slip that wrecked her summer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Katy Perry attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Style

Katy Perry Rocks Astronaut Mask at Met Gala Amid Ruby Rose Sexual Assault Allegations

The Grammy-nominated pop star walked the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps solo in an ivory gown, briefly lifting her space-themed mask for photographers.

Abel Shifferaw73 days ago
Ruby Rose in a brown suit; Katy Perry performing in a futuristic costume on stage.
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose's Disputed Sexual Assault Claim Against Katy Perry: Police Reportedly Investigating

A rep for Perry previously denied the claims, calling them "lies."

Trace William Cowen93 days ago
Katy Perry with long black hair in a blue outfit and Ruby Rose with short hair in a sheer black top, both smiling on a talk show set.
Music

Katy Perry Blasts Ruby Rose‘s Claims She Sexually Assaulted Her: 'Dangerous Lies’

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne,” Rose claimed.

Abel Shifferaw95 days ago
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Ruby Rose in a light suit on the left; Katy Perry in a dark dress with a handbag on the right.
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Says She Went to Police After Going Public With Sexual Assault Claim Against Katy Perry

Rose claimed that Perry assaulted her when she was in her 20s during an alleged incident at a club in Melbourne, Australia.

Joe Price95 days ago
Ruby Rose in a pink blazer with short hair, and Katy Perry in a gray top with long dark hair, both smiling outdoors.
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Alleges Katy Perry Sexually Assaulted Her at an Australian Nightclub (UPDATE)

She said the alleged incident at a since-closed Melbourne nightclub happened when she was in her twenties.

Joe Price95 days ago
Ruby Rose
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Describes Difficulty Finding ER After Complications From Surgery

Ex-'Batwoman' star Ruby Rose said through her Instagram stories that she had to go to the emergency room after a complication from surgery arose.

Gavin Evans1815 days ago
ruby-rose
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Clarifies What Actually Made Her Leave ‘Batwoman’ Role

Last year, actress Ruby Rose announced she would exit the CW’s 'Batwoman' series ahead of its second season. Now she's gone into more detail.

Joe Price1827 days ago
Javicia Leslie
Pop Culture

'Batwoman' Shows First Pictures of Javicia Leslie in Newly Designed Batsuit

On Monday full-length shots for the redesigned suit for The CW's next Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) were revealed. Take a look at the new look here.

Gavin Evans2090 days ago
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Javicia Leslie
Pop Culture

See the First Look at Javicia Leslie as Batwoman

Leslie is currently filming the second season of the CW series in Vancouver. She took on the role after actress Ruby Rose announced her departure this year.

Joshua Espinoza2120 days ago
Ruby Rose
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Elaborates on Why She Left 'Batwoman' Role

Ruby Rose elaborated about her reasoning for leaving the lead role in the CW series 'Batwoman' after just one season.

Gavin Evans2165 days ago
Ruby Rose
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Announces Exit From 'Batwoman' TV Series (UPDATE)

The CW and Warner Bros. said they are now looking to recast the lead role as they approach production for season 2.

Joshua Espinoza2249 days ago
This is a picture of Ruby Rose.
Pop Culture

Trolls Are Leaving Negative Comments in Droves About ‘Batwoman’ on Review Sites

'Batwoman' is the first CW series to cast an openly gay character as its lead.

Philip Lewis2472 days ago
ruby rose
Pop Culture

'Batwoman' Star Ruby Rose Reveals She Underwent Emergency Surgery Due to Stunt Injuries

Ruby Rose shared a graphic video of her spinal surgery on Instagram.

tara mahadevan2482 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch First Official Trailer for Ruby Rose's 'Batwoman' CW Series

'Batwoman' starts its first season this fall on The CW's Sunday lineup.

Trace William Cowen2619 days ago
ruby rose getty jean baptiste lacroix
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Amid Backlash to 'Batwoman' Casting

Shortly after the casting decision was made public, Rose was targeted by internet trolls who questioned her sexuality and argued she wasn't fit for the role. Following repeated harassment, the 32-year-old actress took a moment to respond to the trolls before deactivating her Twitter account.

Eric Skelton2895 days ago

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