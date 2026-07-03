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Ruby Rose Shares Shocking Backyard Pool Accident That Broke Multiple Ribs
The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star shares shocking video, broken ribs and a darkly funny play-by-play of the pool slip that wrecked her summer.
Katy Perry Rocks Astronaut Mask at Met Gala Amid Ruby Rose Sexual Assault Allegations
The Grammy-nominated pop star walked the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps solo in an ivory gown, briefly lifting her space-themed mask for photographers.
Resurfaced Ruby Rose Essay Recounts Night of Alleged Katy Perry Assault: 'Nothing Horrific Happened'
A 2011 essay written by the actress has surfaced.
Ruby Rose's Disputed Sexual Assault Claim Against Katy Perry: Police Reportedly Investigating
A rep for Perry previously denied the claims, calling them "lies."
Katy Perry Blasts Ruby Rose‘s Claims She Sexually Assaulted Her: 'Dangerous Lies’
“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne,” Rose claimed.
Ruby Rose Says She Went to Police After Going Public With Sexual Assault Claim Against Katy Perry
Rose claimed that Perry assaulted her when she was in her 20s during an alleged incident at a club in Melbourne, Australia.
Ruby Rose Alleges Katy Perry Sexually Assaulted Her at an Australian Nightclub (UPDATE)
She said the alleged incident at a since-closed Melbourne nightclub happened when she was in her twenties.
Ruby Rose Describes Difficulty Finding ER After Complications From Surgery
Ex-'Batwoman' star Ruby Rose said through her Instagram stories that she had to go to the emergency room after a complication from surgery arose.
Ruby Rose Clarifies What Actually Made Her Leave ‘Batwoman’ Role
Last year, actress Ruby Rose announced she would exit the CW’s 'Batwoman' series ahead of its second season. Now she's gone into more detail.
'Batwoman' Shows First Pictures of Javicia Leslie in Newly Designed Batsuit
On Monday full-length shots for the redesigned suit for The CW's next Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) were revealed. Take a look at the new look here.
See the First Look at Javicia Leslie as Batwoman
Leslie is currently filming the second season of the CW series in Vancouver. She took on the role after actress Ruby Rose announced her departure this year.
Ruby Rose Elaborates on Why She Left 'Batwoman' Role
Ruby Rose elaborated about her reasoning for leaving the lead role in the CW series 'Batwoman' after just one season.
Ruby Rose Announces Exit From 'Batwoman' TV Series (UPDATE)
The CW and Warner Bros. said they are now looking to recast the lead role as they approach production for season 2.
Trolls Are Leaving Negative Comments in Droves About ‘Batwoman’ on Review Sites
'Batwoman' is the first CW series to cast an openly gay character as its lead.
'Batwoman' Star Ruby Rose Reveals She Underwent Emergency Surgery Due to Stunt Injuries
Ruby Rose shared a graphic video of her spinal surgery on Instagram.
Watch First Official Trailer for Ruby Rose's 'Batwoman' CW Series
'Batwoman' starts its first season this fall on The CW's Sunday lineup.
Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Amid Backlash to 'Batwoman' Casting
Shortly after the casting decision was made public, Rose was targeted by internet trolls who questioned her sexuality and argued she wasn't fit for the role. Following repeated harassment, the 32-year-old actress took a moment to respond to the trolls before deactivating her Twitter account.