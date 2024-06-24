After confirming their relationship earlier this year, it appears Rubi Rose and Druski have called it quits.

In a very brief interview with Rambo is Talking, Rose was asked what her favorite love song is and gave a very blunt answer.

"Fuck love," she replied in the clip, which was taken during Paris Fashion Week. "Okay, I'm single, guys." She then walked off, confirming that she and Druski are no more just months after they announced they were dating.