After confirming their relationship earlier this year, it appears Rubi Rose and Druski have called it quits.
In a very brief interview with Rambo is Talking, Rose was asked what her favorite love song is and gave a very blunt answer.
"Fuck love," she replied in the clip, which was taken during Paris Fashion Week. "Okay, I'm single, guys." She then walked off, confirming that she and Druski are no more just months after they announced they were dating.
Rose and Druski confirmed their relationship in April after they shared a series of intimate photos and videos on Instagram. They soft-launched the news during a vacation in the Dominican Republic, which they reiterated was real days later with a video of them holding hands.
More recently, the internet was disgusted when Rose cooked up a spaghetti dish for him using Heinz Ketchup and ground beef. Before their relationship, Rose was a guest on his In the Kitchen web series, where he made fun of her cooking skills. "Holy fuck," he said when he was served the dish.
Perhaps the cooking was the last straw, or maybe they're just too busy with their respective projects. Either way, Roseski (or Druby?) is no more.