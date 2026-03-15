Rosalía Apologizes for Picasso Comments, Says She Was Unaware of Abuse Allegations

Rosalía has issued a public apology after facing criticism for comments she made about separating art from the artist when discussing famed Spanish painter Pablo Picasso.

In a video shared with fans, the singer said she had spent several days reflecting on the conversation before deciding to address it directly.

“Hey, I’ve wanted to make this video for days, but I wanted to choose the right words,” she said in Spanish, which has been translated to English. “I’m not comfortable with what happened when I talked about Picasso’s topic. I’m not at peace with what I said about Picasso.”

Rosalía explained that while some people had encouraged her to ignore the backlash, she felt it was important to speak publicly about the issue.

“Everyone says I shouldn’t make a video, shouldn’t respond, shouldn’t say anything,” she said. “But I personally am not at peace.”