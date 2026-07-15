Dancer Mykee Leones Espino, Who Performed With Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, Found Dead at 28

Michael-Anthony "Mykee" Leones Espino, a South Florida dancer who shared stages with Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, was found dead on Monday (July 13) at age 28. The dancer’s body was discovered in West Miami where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, per the Los Angeles Times and Billboard. Both outlets report that detectives determined Espino’s death was from an apparent suicide, and no criminal activity is suspected. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner will make a final conclusion of his official cause and manner of death, and the investigation remains ongoing. Espino had gone missing on Sunday (July 12) and was last seen around 12:30 p.m. leaving a residence. Family members, friends, and members of the dance community shared posts on social media in hopes of finding Espino.

Known professionally as "Mykee" or "Mykee Moves," Espino performed with Rauw Alejandro across the Saturno and Cosa Nuestra tours, the last of which wrapped in November 2025, and appeared in the artist's 2024 music video for "Touching the Sky".

Espino also danced with Rosalía throughout her acclaimed Motomami World Tour in 2022 and 2023. Florida International University classmate Camilo Restrepo remembered Espino as singularly driven. “I met him during college at FIU. Incredible guy, he was always so far into dancing, so while everybody else was busy and wanted to party and wanted to do other things, he was just so into the dancing,” Restrepo told Miami’s Local 10 News. “That's all he ever wanted to do," Rauw Alejandro paid tribute on Instagram Stories following news of Espino's death. "There are still so many things left to say, so many unfinished thoughts… Eight years sharing stages by your side. It has been a blessing, a privilege, and an honor to have known you in this life,” Alejandro wrote, per the Times. “Your smile and your light will always remain in my heart. We'll keep dancing, laughing, and singing in the next one. Rest in peace, my brother. Michael Anthony, we love you."

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, call or text with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.