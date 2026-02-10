Music

Rosalía Shares Wild Story About Short-Lived Reconciliation With Ex: 'I Was Completely Stunned'

The 'Lux' singer said things took a shocking turn when she got back together with an ex.

Rosalía at an event, wearing a black feathered outfit, with a light blue background.
Image via Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage

Rosalía shared a shocking moment with an ex that turned a private reunion into a disaster.

In a recent interview on (a sadly subscriber-only episode of) the Special People Club podcast, the Spanish singer shared a story about a former boyfriend who she says ruined a reunion hookup with a single sentence.

Host Esty Quesada asked the 33-year-old what is the most disappointing thing a man has done to her.

In the clip linked here, Rosalía explains that she once dated a guy for a few years who she described to be “emotionally Morse code.” She explains their breakup was his fault, but they had a “relapse” the following week.

“So then we were in a ‘situation,’” she said, suggesting they were in the throes of intimacy. “At one point he just blurts out, ‘How I've missed my whore!’”

She continued, “I was completely stunned, like, I couldn't even react. I was very, very shocked … At some point, when I was finally able to react, I got up, left, and obviously never went back. And I never went back after that. I've never forgiven him for that.”

Rosalia chose not to name the ex-boyfriend to stay aligned with the levity of her new Lux era, following the album's release in November 2025. The project features singles like "Berghain" and "La Perla" featuring Yahritza y su Esencia.

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