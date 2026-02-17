Gina Carano Returns to the Octagon to Fight Ronda Rousey in Upcoming Netflix Special

A long-discussed matchup between two of women’s MMA’s most recognizable names is officially happening. According to ESPN, Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey are set to face off on May 16 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, in a professionally sanctioned bout that will stream live on Netflix.

The fight, promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, marks a major return for both athletes. It will be contested at 145 pounds under the Unified Rules of MMA, with five five-minute rounds in a hexagon cage, using 4-ounce gloves. Rousey confirmed the bout with a statement that framed the moment as historic. “Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history,” she said, adding that the event is designed for “all MMA fans past, present and future.” For Rousey, the fight represents her first MMA appearance since 2016. The former UFC bantamweight champion built her reputation as one of the sport’s most dominant forces, compiling a 12-2 record and defending her title six consecutive times. Her run included a string of first-round finishes, many by armbar, before losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes brought her time in the octagon to a close. Outside the cage, Rousey expanded her reach into WWE, where she became a three-time champion, and into entertainment, appearing in major film franchises.

Still, she has been vocal about how her role in shaping opportunities for women in combat sports is often overlooked. “I think I'm most proud of being able to create a way for women in combat sports to be able to make a living that just didn't exist before,” Rousey said in a recent interview. Reflecting on her early career, she noted, “I went and won an Olympic medal, and then became a bartender.” She added that the broader impact of that era is easy to forget: “I don't think any woman trailblazer gets enough credit.” Across the cage, Carano’s return carries its own significance. Widely regarded as one of the sport’s early breakout figures, she posted a 7-1 record between 2006 and 2009, helping bring visibility to women’s MMA before stepping away following a title fight loss to Cris Cyborg.

Carano transitioned into acting, appearing in projects like Haywire, Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool, and The Mandalorian. Her exit from the Disney+ series in 2021 followed social media posts that drew backlash, including a Holocaust comparison. She later filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in 2024, backed by Elon Musk, which was settled in 2025. Lucasfilm said at the time it was open to future collaboration, while Carano described the resolution as the “best outcome for all parties involved.” Now, after a 17-year absence from MMA competition, Carano is stepping back into the spotlight for a fight she says originated with Rousey herself. “She came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for,” Carano said. “This is an honor.” Executives behind the event are positioning it as a defining moment. “Ronda Rousey is a 1-of-1 athlete,” said MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian, pointing to her ability to draw massive audiences and transcend the sport. In a joint statement, MVP leadership described both fighters as foundational figures who helped establish women’s MMA on a global stage.

A kickoff press conference is scheduled for March 5, with additional fights expected to be added to the card.