Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back at Ronda Rousey OnlyFans Claim, Says She Uses Platform to 'Connect'

Valentina Shevchenko is pushing back after Ronda Rousey suggested she was posting explicit content on OnlyFans, a claim the reigning champion says is completely false.

The controversy began during a press conference promoting Rousey’s upcoming return to combat sports against Gina Carano on May 16. While discussing UFC fighter pay, Rousey argued that many athletes have been forced to seek income outside of fighting, and she referenced Shevchenko as an example.

“It used to be that the UFC was the best place that you could come in combat sports to make a living and be paid fairly. Now, it’s one of the worst places to go,” Rousey said. “It’s why so many of their top athletes are going to find pay elsewhere. It’s why their champions, like Valentina, are selling pictures of their titties on OnlyFans.”

Shevchenko responded on social media on Tuesday (March 10), rejecting the claim and clarifying how she uses the platform.

“It’s 2026. Fighters using OnlyFans is just a new way to connect with fans,” Shevchenko wrote on X. “Looks like Ronda slept too long after her last fight in 2016.”