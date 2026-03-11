Sports

Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back at Ronda Rousey OnlyFans Claim, Says She Uses Platform to 'Connect'

Shevchenko denied Rousey's accusation and said fighters now use platforms like OnlyFans simply to connect with fans.

Valentina Shevchenko and Ronda Rousey side by side, both looking determined. Shevchenko in a UFC outfit, Rousey in a leather jacket.
Images via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC and Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko is pushing back after Ronda Rousey suggested she was posting explicit content on OnlyFans, a claim the reigning champion says is completely false.

The controversy began during a press conference promoting Rousey’s upcoming return to combat sports against Gina Carano on May 16. While discussing UFC fighter pay, Rousey argued that many athletes have been forced to seek income outside of fighting, and she referenced Shevchenko as an example.

“It used to be that the UFC was the best place that you could come in combat sports to make a living and be paid fairly. Now, it’s one of the worst places to go,” Rousey said. “It’s why so many of their top athletes are going to find pay elsewhere. It’s why their champions, like Valentina, are selling pictures of their titties on OnlyFans.”

Shevchenko responded on social media on Tuesday (March 10), rejecting the claim and clarifying how she uses the platform.

“It’s 2026. Fighters using OnlyFans is just a new way to connect with fans,” Shevchenko wrote on X. “Looks like Ronda slept too long after her last fight in 2016.”

The Kyrgyzstan-born fighter joined OnlyFans in late 2024, but her account primarily features exclusive behind-the-scenes content related to her training, lifestyle, and travel rather than adult material.

Shevchenko also appeared to take a jab at Rousey’s final fight in the UFC, a 48-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in 2016.

Despite her criticism of the UFC’s financial structure, Rousey appeared to try and separate those remarks from her relationship with CEO Dana White, who promoted her during her dominant run as one of the sport’s biggest stars.

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