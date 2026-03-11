Ronda Rousey Says Gina Carano Fight is Taking on a 'Monolith'

The upcoming showdown between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano is already one of the most talked-about fights in combat sports, but Rousey says the bout now represents something bigger than a comeback.

“When it didn’t work out with UFC, we said we don’t need them, we can do it on our own,” Rousey said during the event, per the BBC. “I thought it was just about me finding my love for the sport and her finding the fire in her eyes, but now it’s become much more than that. It’s about changing the landscape of the sport and challenging the monolith that the UFC has become.”

The remarks came during the first official faceoff between Rousey and Carano ahead of their scheduled featherweight bout at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The fight will headline the first professional MMA event promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and will stream live on Netflix. The bout will be contested at 145 pounds over five five-minute rounds under the Unified Rules of MMA.

Rousey framed the fight as an opportunity to rewrite the final chapter of her fighting career. The 39-year-old has not competed in mixed martial arts in nearly a decade after suffering knockout losses in her final two UFC appearances.

“The way things ended was really heartbreaking for me,” she said. “Gina inspired me to pick myself up and go after the fight I always wanted.”