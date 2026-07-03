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Does nepotism really matter? Does it always amount to more pros than cons? Here, we take a look at rappers who have parents that are rappers.Trace William Cowen
Romeo has clarified his comments after he caught some flak for comparing himself to Kobe Bryant during his appearance on Soulja Boy and Bow Wow’s 'Verzuz.'Joe Price
After Romeo called out Bow Wow to face-off in a 'Verzuz' battle, the two rappers traded jabs online with fans still contending Bow would win the challenge.tara mahadevan
Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, we look back at the most stylish movies that have ever graced the silver screen.Mike DeStefano