Romeo

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Romeo Miller Shares He's Been Baptized
Pop Culture

Romeo Miller Calls Father’s Day Baptism With His Daughters an ‘Ethereal Experience’

The rapper-turned-actor says a Father’s Day rebaptism in Texas shattered years of ‘chains’ and changed how he understands faith and perfection.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Bow Wow attends Jermaine Dupri and Friends: After Dark at Troubadour on January 28, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Romeo Miller and Master P attend the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2 at Magic Box on October 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Bow Wow Says He ‘Never Beefed’ With Romeo Miller: ‘The Fans Made It a Thing'

The rapper denied dissing Romeo on 2005 song "Fresh Azimiz."

Jaelani Turner-Williams164 days ago
Master P
Music

Master P on Being a 'Better Communicator’ to His Kids: ’There’s No Perfect Parent'

He reflected on his relationships with his children in a new interview.

Trey Alston377 days ago
Actor/recording artist Romeo Miller attends Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia/Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey
Music

Romeo Miller Comments on Diddy’s Legal Issues: ‘Justice Always Comes Around’

The rapper-actor had a brief chat with TMZ about how being in power can often breed corruption.

Jaelani Turner-Williams662 days ago
Master P and Romeo Miller attend 2019 ESSENCE Festival
Music

Romeo Talks Reconciling With His Dad Master P Following Online Beef

In a post shared on Instagram, Romeo Miller has revealed that he’s reconciled with his father Master P following their brief online beef last month.

Joe Price1292 days ago
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Romeo Miller and Master P
Music

Master P and Romeo Go Back-and-Forth Online Amid Ongoing Feud

Master P and his son Romeo exchanged jabs on social media this weekend, as the former blamed the latter for his struggles with mental health.

Brad Callas1306 days ago
Rapper Master P performs onstage during his No Limit Reunion Tour
Music

Master P Mourns the Loss of His Daughter Tytyana: 'Our Family Is Dealing With an Overwhelming Grief'

Master P shared the tragic news to social media. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he wrote.

Abel Shifferaw1509 days ago
romeo
Life

Romeo Miller Recounts Being Held at Gunpoint by Cop, Was Told 'I Thought You Were Just Some Random Black Dude'

Romeo Miller retold a story about when a police officer pulled him over at gunpoint, but let him go when he realized Romeo wasn't just another Black person.

Jordan Rose1933 days ago
Bow Wow
Music

Bow Wow Responds to Fans Asking for 'Verzuz' Battle Against Soulja Boy

Bow Wow has been getting requests to face Soulja Boy in a 'Verzuz' battle lately, and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts with curious fans.

Joe Price2181 days ago
Bow Wow during 2002 MTV Movie Awards
Music

Why Fans Are Calling Hypothetical Bow Wow vs. Romeo Battle Disrespectful

A hypothetical battle between Bow Wow and Romeo became the topic of debate for the next Verzuz battle.

Xavier Hamilton2278 days ago
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FARR
Music

Premiere: Transatlantic Soul Duo FARR Tease Debut Album With Effortlessly Cool "Wildflowers"

The new single is lifted from their upcoming debut album 'Weightless', due March 27.

James Keith2304 days ago

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