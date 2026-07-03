Romeo + Juliet

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Pop Culture

Tom Holland Leading ‘Romeo & Juliet’ in Return to West End Theater Roots, Broadway Run Rumored (UPDATE)

The 27-year-old got his professional start onstage in ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’ in 2008.

Alex Ocho891 days ago
Leonard Whiting plays Romeo Montague and Olivia Hussey plays Juliet Capulet in the 1968 production of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet
Pop Culture

Stars of 1968 'Romeo and Juliet' Film Sue Paramount for Child Abuse Over Nude Scene

Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussing filed a lawsuit against Paramount, accusing the studio of child abuse over a nude scene in the 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet.'

Joe Price1289 days ago
spike lee
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Set to Direct ‘Prince of Cats,’ 1980s Hip-Hop Retelling of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Lakeith Stanfield was originally slated to play the lead role, but has since left the project.

Jose Martinez2437 days ago
Will Smith attends the Japan premiere of 'Aladdin.'
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Queen Latifah Working on Hip-Hop Musical for Netflix

The film will be a reimagining of 'Romeo and Juliet.'

Jose Martinez2618 days ago
lakeith
Pop Culture

Lakeith Stanfield to Play 'Romeo and Juliet' Character Tybalt in 'Prince of Cats'

Legendary is bringing the graphic novel 'Prince of Cats' to life with star Lakeith Stanfield, who will play Tybalt in the 80s-set retelling of the Shakespeare classic.

Trace William Cowen2906 days ago
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