Romeo and Juliet

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Latest Stories

Woman in a green blazer and black top smiles at a BBC event
Pop Culture

'Romeo & Juliet' Actress Co-Starring With Tom Holland Receives Support From Theater Company Following Racist Bullying Online

The company released a statement denouncing the racist response to Francesca Amewudah-Rivers playing the role of Juliet.

Mark Elibert832 days ago
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Leading ‘Romeo & Juliet’ in Return to West End Theater Roots, Broadway Run Rumored (UPDATE)

The 27-year-old got his professional start onstage in ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’ in 2008.

Alex Ocho891 days ago

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