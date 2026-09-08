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Daniel Kohn

Joined July 2014 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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Download Kirko Bangz's "Progression 4" Mixtape

The surprise mixtape features original freestyles over well known instrumentation

Daniel Kohn4556 days ago

Listen to Waka Flocka Flame's "Re-Up" Mixtape

Guest appearances by Young Scooter, Young Thug and Too $hort

Daniel Kohn4563 days ago
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Kid Cudi Says "There Would Be No Drake" if Cudi Rapped About His Cars

The rapper gave a candid interview to Arsenio Hall.

Daniel Kohn4570 days ago
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Lil Wayne Promises New Material to be Released Within the Week

During an interview at SXSW, the veteran rapper says he has new songs that are ready to be released

Daniel Kohn4570 days ago
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Lupe Fiasco Releases New Freestyle, "DopeBoysAtAllStarWeekend"

Features a guest appearance by Gizzle

Daniel Kohn4584 days ago
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A$AP Ferg Says "S**t Y Not" And Remixes Que's "OG Bobby Johnson"

The rapper lets loose and adds a couple of bars

Daniel Kohn4584 days ago
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ScHoolboy Q, Kid Cudi Set To Debut In The Top Five Of Billboard 200

New Albums by ScHoolboy Q and Kid Cudi With Strong Opening Weeks

Daniel Kohn4584 days ago
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Download New Liz EP "Just Like You"

Production by Djemba Djemba, Lido and Mr. Carmack

Daniel Kohn4584 days ago
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Download Rocko's "Lingo 4 Dummies" Mixtape

Production by Zaytoven, Metro Boomin, and more.

Daniel Kohn4605 days ago

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