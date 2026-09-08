Daniel Kohn
Latest Stories
Download Kirko Bangz's "Progression 4" Mixtape
The surprise mixtape features original freestyles over well known instrumentation
Listen to Waka Flocka Flame's "Re-Up" Mixtape
Guest appearances by Young Scooter, Young Thug and Too $hort
Kid Cudi Says "There Would Be No Drake" if Cudi Rapped About His Cars
The rapper gave a candid interview to Arsenio Hall.
Lil Wayne Promises New Material to be Released Within the Week
During an interview at SXSW, the veteran rapper says he has new songs that are ready to be released
Lupe Fiasco Releases New Freestyle, "DopeBoysAtAllStarWeekend"
Features a guest appearance by Gizzle
A$AP Ferg Says "S**t Y Not" And Remixes Que's "OG Bobby Johnson"
The rapper lets loose and adds a couple of bars
ScHoolboy Q, Kid Cudi Set To Debut In The Top Five Of Billboard 200
New Albums by ScHoolboy Q and Kid Cudi With Strong Opening Weeks
Download New Liz EP "Just Like You"
Production by Djemba Djemba, Lido and Mr. Carmack
Download Rocko's "Lingo 4 Dummies" Mixtape
Production by Zaytoven, Metro Boomin, and more.