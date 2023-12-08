Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s 13-Year-Old Filmed Singing Impressive Chorus Solo





Patton filed for divorce in 2014 after nine years of marriage, and it was finalized the following year. In 2014, Thicke met April Love Geary, who is 17 years his junior, and the couple later welcomed their first child together, daughter Mia Love, in February 2018. They got engaged in December of that year. They then had their second child, daughter Lola Alain, in February 2019, and welcomed their first son together, Luca Patrick, in December 2020.

In May, the five-time Grammy nominee opened up about whether or not he tried to win Patton back with his 2014 album Paula.

“I was confused ‘cause I knew that we weren’t supposed to be together anymore but I had just had a child and the last thing I wanted to do was spend half of my life away from my child,” Thicke said on Drink Champs. “The next 18 years, only seeing him three-and-a-half days a week. So there isn’t a single thing you wouldn’t try.”