Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s 13-Year-Old Filmed Singing Impressive Chorus Solo

Robin Thicke’s son loves to sing just like his dad.
Thicke’s ex-wife, Paula Patton, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of their 13-year-old son, Julian Fuego, performing at his school’s chorus concert. In the video, he comes down from the group to sing a solo during “Lean on Me,” putting his own spin on the classic.
"This was the best birthday gift ever,” Patton captioned the clip.
In November, Thicke celebrated Julian playing Patrick Star in his school’s music adaptation of SpongeBob Squarepants. The teen is seen with pink makeup on his cheeks and pink dye in his hair.
"I didn’t cry, you cried!" Thicke, 46, wrote in his caption.
Paula Patton shared a video from the show as well, plus a clip of their son singing "Happy Birthday" to her.
Patton filed for divorce in 2014 after nine years of marriage, and it was finalized the following year. In 2014, Thicke met April Love Geary, who is 17 years his junior, and the couple later welcomed their first child together, daughter Mia Love, in February 2018. They got engaged in December of that year. They then had their second child, daughter Lola Alain, in February 2019, and welcomed their first son together, Luca Patrick, in December 2020.
In May, the five-time Grammy nominee opened up about whether or not he tried to win Patton back with his 2014 album Paula.
“I was confused ‘cause I knew that we weren’t supposed to be together anymore but I had just had a child and the last thing I wanted to do was spend half of my life away from my child,” Thicke said on Drink Champs. “The next 18 years, only seeing him three-and-a-half days a week. So there isn’t a single thing you wouldn’t try.”
“I tried to sell the idea of getting her back but I wasn’t actually working on getting her back at the time. Because we were already done," Thicke explained. I knew we weren’t going to be back together and that was okay. … We grew apart and that’s just something you have to respect instead of take as an L.”