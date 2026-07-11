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Robin Thicke Opens Up About 'Difficult Challenges': 'Bad String of Luck'

The R&B vocalist said he "almost lost hope" throughout his time of recurrent losses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 16: Robin Thicke visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 16, 2026 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Robin Thicke delivered a vulnerable speech to fans attending his Fourth of July concert in Chamblee, Georgia.

As shown in videos from the performance, the “Lost Without U” artist briefly spoke to the crowd about the "tragedy and difficult challenges" he's faced in recent years.

"I got divorced, I got sued, my beloved father Alan passed away suddenly. We miss you, Pops, we love you, God bless you," Thicke said. "And then my manager passed away, and then my house burned down. Then my beloved mentor, the man who taught me everything I know, my creative partner Andre Harrell, he passed away. We love you, we miss you, Andre."

The musician added that he had "a really bad string of luck year after year."

"And I almost lost hope, you know, I almost lost faith," he continued. "My message tonight is no matter how rough the road gets or how tough the times get, don't ever lose faith in yourself and don't ever lose faith in God. Because anything is possible, you can get right back on, you can get back on the right track, you can get back on the right road."

"If you love yourself, if you learn to love yourself just the way God made us, just the way we are, anything's possible, you know, just breathe, breathe through those tough times," he concluded.

In 2015, Thicke finalized his divorce from actress Paula Patton after 10 years of marriage. The ex-spouses share a 16-year-old son, Julian, while Thicke has three children with model April Love Geary, whom he married in Mexico last May.

Thicke’s father, entertainer Alan Thicke, died in 2016 from a ruptured aorta at 69 years old, amid Thicke’s copyright infringement battle against Marvin Gaye’s estate over his 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.” The suit concluded in 2018 with Gaye’s heirs being awarded over $7 million total.

Thicke has been reflective about his past issues in recent interviews, like a March episode of The Breakfast Club, where he admitted that he could have “done better” in his first marriage.

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