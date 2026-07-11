Robin Thicke Opens Up About 'Difficult Challenges': 'Bad String of Luck'

Robin Thicke delivered a vulnerable speech to fans attending his Fourth of July concert in Chamblee, Georgia.

As shown in videos from the performance, the “Lost Without U” artist briefly spoke to the crowd about the "tragedy and difficult challenges" he's faced in recent years.

"I got divorced, I got sued, my beloved father Alan passed away suddenly. We miss you, Pops, we love you, God bless you," Thicke said. "And then my manager passed away, and then my house burned down. Then my beloved mentor, the man who taught me everything I know, my creative partner Andre Harrell, he passed away. We love you, we miss you, Andre."

The musician added that he had "a really bad string of luck year after year."

"And I almost lost hope, you know, I almost lost faith," he continued. "My message tonight is no matter how rough the road gets or how tough the times get, don't ever lose faith in yourself and don't ever lose faith in God. Because anything is possible, you can get right back on, you can get back on the right track, you can get back on the right road."