Robert Downey Jr.

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Robert Downey Jr. Calls Out Influencers: 'Absolute Horsesh*t'
Pop Culture

Robert Downey Jr. Calls Influencer Culture ‘Absolute Horsesh*t’

The Marvel star explains his concerns with influencer culture, how it can pull in young audiences, and what he hopes the next generation will focus on instead.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans speak onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Style

Robert Downey Jr. Gives Chris Evans Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike’ Thong; Tatum Says He Wants It Back

The Academy Award winner jokingly surprised Evans with a metallic thong that he claimed was originally Tatum's.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
Timothée Chalamet.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Claims 'Marty Supreme' Background Actor Threatened Him

The acclaimed film features various non-actors, and one person in particular apparently left Chalamet rattled.

Joe Price182 days ago
Scarlett Johansson
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Becomes the Highest-Grossing Film Star in Hollywood

At 40-years-old, she has officially become the highest-grossing actor in Hollywood history.

Isabella Torregiani373 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho478 days ago
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Colman Domingo in a red suit and Timothée Chalamet in a yellow suit, posing at an event.
Style

A Closer Look at Watches Worn by Colman Domingo, Timothée Chalamet, and More at 2025 Oscars

The Conan O'Brien-hosted ceremony ultimately saw Sean Baker's 'Anora' taking home Best Picture.

Trace William Cowen501 days ago
Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr. in "Tropic Thunder," and Robert Downey Jr. at an event, each in separate panels.
Pop Culture

Ben Stiller Reflects on Robert Downey Jr.’s Role in 'Tropic Thunder': ‘Edgier Comedy Is Just Harder to Do’

The 2008 satire comedy film featured Robert Downey Jr. playing a character in blackface.

Alex Ocho595 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. in a blue suit and glasses, and Elon Musk in a black shirt holding a microphone, with a flag backdrop.
Pop Culture

Robert Downey Jr. Addresses Suggestion That Elon Musk Is 'Cosplaying' Tony Stark

Musk inspired the actor's Tony Stark character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mark Elibert626 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. in a suit and Jeremy Renner in a casual jacket are seated on stage, engaging in conversation at a media event
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Was Shocked to Learn About Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return: 'Son of a B*tch Didn’t Say Anything'

Renner recalled blowing up his former co-star's phone and demanding answers, asking, "Are you hiding this from us?"

Joshua Espinoza714 days ago
Jonathan Majors in a black suit with green scarf and Robert Downey Jr. in a brown suit with sunglasses pose at separate events
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Says He's 'Heartbroken' About Robert Downey Jr. Playing Doctor Doom in Upcoming 'Avengers' Movies, Would Return as Kang if Asked

Doctor Doom is replacing Kang the Conqueror after Majors was dropped by Marvel following his conviction in a domestic violence trial last year.

Joe Price716 days ago
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Robert Downey Jr. on stage at Comic-Con, wearing a green suit with arms outstretched, surrounded by people in hooded cloaks and metallic masks
Pop Culture

Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid 'Significantly More' Than $80 Million for MCU Return Deal

The 59-year-old Oscar winner is set to play Doctor Doom in two upcoming films.

Trace William Cowen717 days ago
Armie Hammer and Robert Downey Jr. are seated separately on talk show stages, each wearing suits and speaking to the audience
Pop Culture

Armie Hammer Says Robert Downey Jr. Didn't Pay for His Rehab: 'Don't Want to Bring Anyone Else Into My Situation'

On 'Piers Morgan Uncensored,' Hammer set the record straight on reports that Downey covered his six-month rehabilitation expenses.

Jaelani Turner-Williams725 days ago
Terrence Howard in a fedora and Robert Downey Jr. in a suit and tie, standing together at a public event
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Says Robert Downey Jr. Not Helping Him After ‘Iron Man’ Recast 'Broke Me a Little Bit’

Howard claimed he helped Downey Jr. get the role of Tony Stark and expected him to help in a similar manner.

Mark Elibert786 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. raising his hand, wearing glasses and a suit at an event
Pop Culture

Robert Downey Jr. Has a Definitive Answer for Whether He'd Return to the MCU as Iron Man

The 59-year-old Oscar-winner appeared as Tony Stark in 10 Marvel movies spanning over a decade.

Jose Martinez829 days ago
Danny McBride and Robert Downey Jr. side by side, both in formal attire. McBride smiles, Downey has a serious expression
Pop Culture

Danny McBride Recalls Overhearing Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously 'Piss in Character' on 'Tropic Thunder' Set

“That was like movie star camp for me,” the 47-year-old actor/writer/producer recalled of the 2008 comedy.

Joshua Espinoza833 days ago
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