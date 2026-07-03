Featured
From Ryan Coogler's Cartier to Zendaya's diamond Rolex, these are some of the best watches on cinema's biggest night.Mike DeStefano
If you think Die Hard is the best Christmas movie, these action-packed, unconventional holiday films deserve a spot on your watchlist.Kevin Wong
Pop Culture
Jeremy Renner Reveals Robert Downey Jr.’s Advice After Near-Death Accident: “I Don't Care If You're In Pain, You Look Amazing”
Jeremy Renner opens up on returning to acting for the first time, advice he got from Robert Downey Jr., and Hawkeye’s fate in the MCU.Jacob Kramer
'Iron Man 2' has just turned 10. Here are 21 'Iron Man 2' movie facts & easter eggs you might have missed.Kevin Wong