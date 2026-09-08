Isabella Torregiani

Joined June 2025 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

bella hadid victorias secret

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Back for 2025: Here's What We Know

The Angels are spreading their wings again for another unforgettable runway show.

Isabella Torregiani415 days ago
Mk.gee performing onstage at Governor's Ball 2025

Meet Mk.gee, the Experimental Artist Who Redefined Justin Bieber’s Sound on 'Swag'

Meet the long-haired guitar player that helped Justin Bieber's surprise album land #1 on the charts.

Isabella Torregiani419 days ago
megan thee stallion and klay thompson

Klay Thompson Flaunts $300K Watch Gifted by Megan Thee Stallion Days After Romance Confirmation

Some fans think the lavish gift came too soon in their relationship.

Isabella Torregiani423 days ago
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Becomes the Highest-Grossing Film Star in Hollywood

At 40-years-old, she has officially become the highest-grossing actor in Hollywood history.

Isabella Torregiani435 days ago
angel reese

Angel Reese Breaks the Internet With NBA 2K26 Cover — Caitlin Clark Fans React

Angel Reese lands NBA 2K26 cover, but fans question if Caitlin Clark was snubbed.

Isabella Torregiani435 days ago
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Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Knicks game.

Kylie Jenner Just Took a Major Step With Timothée Chalamet After 2 Years of Dating

Kylie Jenner just took her relationship with Timothée Chalamet to the next level — and fans are loving it.

Isabella Torregiani443 days ago
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Kris Jenner, 69, Models Skims Swimwear With Kim Kardashian in Viral Campaign

Watch out, Kendall — there’s another Jenner serving supermodel energy in the new Skims campaign.

Isabella Torregiani450 days ago
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster on red carpet.

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Roasts Her ‘King Kylie’ Era — 'It’s Not Good!'

Kylie Jenner’s daughter just discovered her mom’s wild 'King Kylie' era — and she had thoughts.

Isabella Torregiani457 days ago
rob kardashian

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Instagram Post with Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian shared a rare photo with his daughter Dream on Instagram, showing off their matching sneakers.

Isabella Torregiani464 days ago

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