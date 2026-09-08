Isabella Torregiani
Latest Stories
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Back for 2025: Here's What We Know
The Angels are spreading their wings again for another unforgettable runway show.
Meet Mk.gee, the Experimental Artist Who Redefined Justin Bieber’s Sound on 'Swag'
Meet the long-haired guitar player that helped Justin Bieber's surprise album land #1 on the charts.
Klay Thompson Flaunts $300K Watch Gifted by Megan Thee Stallion Days After Romance Confirmation
Some fans think the lavish gift came too soon in their relationship.
Scarlett Johansson Becomes the Highest-Grossing Film Star in Hollywood
At 40-years-old, she has officially become the highest-grossing actor in Hollywood history.
Angel Reese Breaks the Internet With NBA 2K26 Cover — Caitlin Clark Fans React
Angel Reese lands NBA 2K26 cover, but fans question if Caitlin Clark was snubbed.
Kylie Jenner Just Took a Major Step With Timothée Chalamet After 2 Years of Dating
Kylie Jenner just took her relationship with Timothée Chalamet to the next level — and fans are loving it.
Kris Jenner, 69, Models Skims Swimwear With Kim Kardashian in Viral Campaign
Watch out, Kendall — there’s another Jenner serving supermodel energy in the new Skims campaign.
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Roasts Her ‘King Kylie’ Era — 'It’s Not Good!'
Kylie Jenner’s daughter just discovered her mom’s wild 'King Kylie' era — and she had thoughts.
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Instagram Post with Daughter Dream
Rob Kardashian shared a rare photo with his daughter Dream on Instagram, showing off their matching sneakers.