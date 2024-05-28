Jeremy Renner Reveals Robert Downey Jr.’s Advice After Near-Death Accident: “I Don't Care If You're In Pain, You Look Amazing”

Doctors said you’d never walk again, but you’re fully running in some of your recent videos. Clearly whatever estimates they had for you are out the window, so what goals are you setting for yourself? Is there a specific milestone you’re trying to achieve?

Jeremy Renner: I have certain ideas. There was change, and I've had to be more patient with the real recovery of tendons and ligaments and those things because they take a long time to rebuild, and I’m okay with it.

I was trying to run a 4.5 40 at the end of summer last year. That was my goal, right? [Chuckles]

I have to give myself a little bit more time. And again, it's not about running a 4.5 40, it's just getting into the place of: I want the agility and sprint power, that movement makes me feel alive.

I get a lot of help, a lot of support, and I get a lot of hope from progress and from family, friends, and my relationship with Brooks Running, so it’s pretty awesome.

I still want to be able to run and not feel like it's four flat tires on a freeway. It feels pretty chaotic. It feels like a garage sale when I'm running. “What's going on down there?” Like I’m just stepping on pots and pans.

Running's been an integral part of your recovery process. Can you talk about your relationship with Brooks Running and how they've helped support your physical journey?

JR: It started with the accident, then Brooks [Running] found out who the heck I was, like, “Who’s this dude? We need to help him.”

I was posting stuff about the recovery and sharing because people seem to care and it's kind of healing for me to share. In documenting it, Brooks reached out and wanted to send me some shoes, the Ghost Max.

I wore them as slippers because I have stone floors and they were really better on my joints when I go get coffee and things like that. But I finally got to use them as they're meant to, to run. I put them on and skipped down my driveway, then decided to try to high-knee sprint up like a jackass.

But it worked out great. It was such a big, pivotal moment for me. It was at the ten-month mark of the accident. The hope that I got from that moment—having the courage to even try it out when I was told that I wasn't going to walk and I certainly was never going to run again.