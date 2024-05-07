Video Shows Ric Flair Getting Into Heated Argument After Being Cut Off at Restaurant: ‘You’re a Dipsh*t'

Ric Flair landed himself in a heated confrontation at a pizza shop in Florida that almost ended up with him getting into a fight in the establishment's parking lot.

Video footage from the incident, obtained by TMZ, shows Flair arguing with the manager at Piesanos restaurant in Gainesville, Florida. The 16-time world heavyweight champion called the man a "dipshit" and said he was working on the "pussy clock" after being told he was being "cut off." Flair also asked for the manager's name and flipped it into calling him "Nicholas Dickhead."

In the midst of the argument, Flair told one of the servers that he would give her a $1000 tip to tell the manager to kiss her backside. The woman appeared to deny the gesture, and Flair continued to argue with the manager before a customer tried to intervene.

"Come outside here and talk to me like a man," Flair told the manager right before another man stepped in and said, "Hey, you wanna go have a talk with me in the parking lot? Cause I'll work you. I don't give a shit."