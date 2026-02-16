Ricky Morton Says He’d Consider a Final Match With Ric Flair — Under One Condition

Ric Flair briefly reopened the door to an in-ring return—then shut it just as quickly.
During a recent virtual signing, the Nature Boy acknowledged that he had been approached about another “last match,” this time against fellow Hall of Famer Ricky Morton.
“Somebody wants me to wrestle Ricky Morton. I’m thinking about it,” Flair said, adding that the financial terms didn’t make sense and framing the idea more as motivation than a real plan.
That was enough to spark immediate reactions—including from Morton himself.
On February 14, Morton addressed the speculation directly, making his position clear while still leaving a narrow opening.
“As cool and exciting as it sounds, I’m going to have to pass on the idea of one more match vs. Ric Flair,” Morton wrote. “Ric already had his last match, and it was an honor to be part of that show. Some moments don’t need a sequel. They need to be respected, remembered, and celebrated forever.”
The message appeared definitive, reinforcing the idea that Flair’s 2022 farewell should stand on its own. But Morton didn’t close the door entirely.
In a follow-up, he added a condition that reframed the conversation: “& if we ever were to do it… It would be on my terms. It would either be in a @GCWrestling_ or @nwa wrestling ring.”
Despite Morton’s generous offer, Flair has already moved to end the speculation altogether. Addressing the rumors on social media, he stated, “First, let me clear something up! I will never wrestle again.”
His daughter, Charlotte Flair, reinforced that stance. Responding to claims that her father was considering another match, she replied, “Absolutely not.”
Flair’s final match took place in July 2022 in Nashville, where he teamed with Andrade El Idolo in a bout that was heavily promoted as his farewell. The match ended in a win but was overshadowed by serious health concerns that Flair later publicly detailed.
Since then, he has remained active in wrestling through appearances with All Elite Wrestling, without returning to competition.