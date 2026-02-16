Sports

Ricky Morton Says He’d Consider a Final Match With Ric Flair — Under One Condition

The Rock 'n' Roll Express legend shuts down a Ric Flair rematch — unless it happens in one of two very specific wrestling rings.

Ricky Morton Says He'll Fight Ric Flair One Last Time—Under One Condition
Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Ric Flair briefly reopened the door to an in-ring return—then shut it just as quickly.

During a recent virtual signing, the Nature Boy acknowledged that he had been approached about another “last match,” this time against fellow Hall of Famer Ricky Morton.

“Somebody wants me to wrestle Ricky Morton. I’m thinking about it,” Flair said, adding that the financial terms didn’t make sense and framing the idea more as motivation than a real plan.

That was enough to spark immediate reactions—including from Morton himself.

On February 14, Morton addressed the speculation directly, making his position clear while still leaving a narrow opening.

“As cool and exciting as it sounds, I’m going to have to pass on the idea of one more match vs. Ric Flair,” Morton wrote. “Ric already had his last match, and it was an honor to be part of that show. Some moments don’t need a sequel. They need to be respected, remembered, and celebrated forever.”

The message appeared definitive, reinforcing the idea that Flair’s 2022 farewell should stand on its own. But Morton didn’t close the door entirely.

In a follow-up, he added a condition that reframed the conversation: “& if we ever were to do it… It would be on my terms. It would either be in a @GCWrestling_ or @nwa wrestling ring.”

Despite Morton’s generous offer, Flair has already moved to end the speculation altogether. Addressing the rumors on social media, he stated, “First, let me clear something up! I will never wrestle again.”

His daughter, Charlotte Flair, reinforced that stance. Responding to claims that her father was considering another match, she replied, “Absolutely not.”

Flair’s final match took place in July 2022 in Nashville, where he teamed with Andrade El Idolo in a bout that was heavily promoted as his farewell. The match ended in a win but was overshadowed by serious health concerns that Flair later publicly detailed.

Since then, he has remained active in wrestling through appearances with All Elite Wrestling, without returning to competition.

Related Stories

Ric Flair Considering WWE Return at 76: 'I'm Thinking About It'
Sports

Ric Flair Hints at Wrestling Return at 76: 'I’m Thinking About It'

Ric Flair sparks comeback buzz at 76 after saying he's 'thinking about' one more match despite previously claiming he'd never wrestle again.

Bernadette Giacomazzo222 days ago
Ric Flair Roasts WWE, Triple H, & Practically Everyone Else in Recent Interview
Sports

Ric Flair Says WWE Is ‘Unpredictable,’ Crowns Daughter Charlotte the Best Wrestler Alive

Mr. Stylin' & Profilin' has opinions, and he's not afraid to share them.

Bernadette Giacomazzo376 days ago
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair File $50M Lawsuit Against Ex-Cannabis Business Partners
Sports

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair File $50M Lawsuit Against Ex-Cannabis Business Partners

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair have joined forces to file a $50 million lawsuit against their former cannabis business partners.

Bernadette Giacomazzo268 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App