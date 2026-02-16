Ricky Morton Says He’d Consider a Final Match With Ric Flair — Under One Condition

Ric Flair briefly reopened the door to an in-ring return—then shut it just as quickly.

“Somebody wants me to wrestle Ricky Morton. I’m thinking about it,” Flair said, adding that the financial terms didn’t make sense and framing the idea more as motivation than a real plan.

That was enough to spark immediate reactions—including from Morton himself.

On February 14, Morton addressed the speculation directly, making his position clear while still leaving a narrow opening.

“As cool and exciting as it sounds, I’m going to have to pass on the idea of one more match vs. Ric Flair,” Morton wrote. “Ric already had his last match, and it was an honor to be part of that show. Some moments don’t need a sequel. They need to be respected, remembered, and celebrated forever.”

The message appeared definitive, reinforcing the idea that Flair’s 2022 farewell should stand on its own. But Morton didn’t close the door entirely.

In a follow-up, he added a condition that reframed the conversation: “& if we ever were to do it… It would be on my terms. It would either be in a @GCWrestling_ or @nwa wrestling ring.”