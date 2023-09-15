Doja Cat Samples Ric Flair on Latest ‘Scarlet’ Track “Balut”

From there, the track—the latest to be released from the upcoming Scarlet album—grows to see Doja speaking from an insightful but confident perspective. In the second verse, specifically, Doja astutely compares her oft-addictive hits to the effects of taking uppers. She also warns against the work of copycats, declaring herself “the shit” while against someone who’s instead “a real piece of shit.”

"So easy, so cheesy, so fresh

So queasy, so nauseous, so sick

Is it coke? Is it crack? Is it meth?

What the fuck do she put in them hits?

I'm the shit, you a real piece of shit

I am needed, you a real needy bitch

I'm competing, you are incompetent

You are fleeting 'cause you can't copy this

Copy this, copy that

Every bitch that is here copycat

Copy the greats, that's my number one strategy

But beware that you can't copy stats"

Listen to "Balut" on Apple Music and Spotify here and here, respectively. Below, listen via YouTube. Credited with production on the new song are Yeti Beats, Rogét Chahayed, and Kurtis McKenzie (a.k.a. The Arcade).