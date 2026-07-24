Wrestling

WWE, originally founded as Capitol Wrestling Corporation in 1953 and later known as the WWWF and WWF, is a professional wrestling promotion that blends athletic competition with scripted storylines. It is famous for its larger-than-life characters, dramatic rivalries, and iconic events like WrestleMania, which have become cultural touchstones in sports entertainment. WWE’s defining feature is its ability to create immersive narratives that extend beyond the ring, engaging fans through character development and high-stakes drama. Its relevance traces back to moments like the Rock vs. Stone Cold feud in the late 1990s, which helped shape modern wrestling fandom and solidified WWE’s global influence.

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Latest Stories

John Cena Reacts to Detail that 'Hannah Montana' Star Jason Earles Was the Same Age as Him
Pop Culture

John Cena Was Shocked to Learn 'Hannah Montana' Co-Star Was 33

On Jimmy Fallon, the WWE legend relives his 'Hannah Montana' cameo and finds out the 'kid' he wrestled was secretly a 33-year-old Jason Earles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says 'Smashing Machine' Oscar Snub 'Lit a Fire'
Pop Culture

The Rock Says ‘Smashing Machine’ Oscar Snub ‘Lit a Fire’ in Him: 'Let's Go Back to Work'

The actor said the Oscar miss hurt, but it pushed him toward riskier work and a simple next step: ‘Let’s go back to work.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Actress Brooke Hogan poses with a Hulk Hogan figurine at the Premiere Of Netflix's "GLOW" After Party at Florentine Gardens on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Brooke Hogan Called Police Over Concerns About Hulk Hogan’s Autopsy and Alleged Botched Surgery

The reality television personality inquired about her late father's autopsy after hearing that he allegedly had a "botched" surgery before his death.

Jaelani Turner-Williams48 days ago
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Walks Out with Morgan Wallen in Pittsburgh
Sports

Morgan Wallen Gets WWE-Style Walkout from Kurt Angle in Pittsburgh

The country megastar and Olympic gold medalist turned Acrisure Stadium into a viral WWE-style entrance. Here’s how the surprise walkout came together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
Clearwater Police Release a Final Statement on the Death of Hulk Hogan
Sports

Hulk Hogan Death Case Closed: Clearwater Police Reveal Final Findings

Inside the newly released files detailing Hogan’s final hours, his health battles, and why detectives say there was no foul play in his death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
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Brooke Hogan Defends Bikini Tribute to Late Father Hulk Hogan: 'I am Human. My Father Was Human.'
Sports

Brooke Hogan Claps Back After Bikini Tribute to Hulk Hogan Draws Backlash

From ‘thirst trap’ accusations to calling out double standards, Brooke Hogan explains the real story behind her viral Hulk Hogan bikini tribute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo62 days ago
Hulk Hogan's Clearwater Mansion Slashes Sale Price by $2M
Life

Hulk Hogan’s Clearwater Beach Mansion Gets $2M Price Cut

Inside the late WWE legend’s Gulf-front 'Mediterranean masterpiece,' and why the Clearwater Beach property just saw a $2 million price cut.

Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
Brooke Hogan Slams Netflix Docuseries About Her Dad: 'Missing 98 Percent of Real Life'
Sports

Brooke Hogan Says Netflix’s Hulk Hogan Doc Leaves Out ‘Underbelly of the Beast’

Brooke explains why she skipped ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ and why she says the Netflix doc leaves out the ‘underbelly’ of her father’s life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
Son of WWE Legend Scott Steiner Joins Tennessee Titans as Undrafted Free Agent
Sports

WWE Legend Scott Steiner’s Son Brock Rechsteiner Signs With Titans After NFL Draft

From Jacksonville State to a Titans rookie camp shot, Brock Rechsteiner is hoping his athletic bloodline and underdog grind can help him stick in the NFL.

Bernadette Giacomazzo90 days ago
WWE Cuts 23 Wrestlers from Roster in a Post-Wrestlemania Shake-Up
Sports

Aleister Black, Zelina Vega Among 23 WWE Wrestlers Cut in Massive Shakeup

Inside WWE’s latest mass releases: why 23 superstars were let go, how it impacts Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and what’s next for the fired wrestlers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
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Hulk Hogan in a wrestling ring, wearing a red bandana and posing with a hand to his ear, showcasing his iconic mustache.
Life

Hulk Hogan Opened Up About Suicidal Thoughts in Final Interview Before Death

Hulk Hogan's split from his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, led him to nearly take his own life.

Helen Storms95 days ago
Linda Hogan and Hulk Hogan
Sports

Hulk Hogan Took Life-Threatening Amounts of Fentanyl Following His Divorce

The late wrestler finalized his divorce from Linda Hogan in 2009 after 26 years of marriage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams95 days ago
Brooke Hogan Says She Has a 'Terrible' Regret After Hulk Hogan's Passing
Pop Culture

Brooke Hogan Says She Can’t 'Do Anything' After Leaving Hulk Hogan’s Will

Brooke Hogan opens up about family tensions, Hulk Hogan’s legacy, and why being out of his estate leaves her without answers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
WWE Star Bianca Belair Reveals First Pregnancy with Montez Ford at WrestleMania
Sports

Bianca Belair Shocks WrestleMania Crowd With Pregnancy Reveal

Bianca Belair surprised the WrestleMania crowd by revealing she and Montez Ford are expecting their first child.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
Paige Reportedly Returning to WWE at WrestleMania
Sports

Paige Shocks WWE Fans with Rumored Last-Minute WrestleMania Return

Injured Nikki Bella is out, and reports say WWE just called Paige for a shocking tag title comeback fans thought they'd never see again.

Bernadette Giacomazzo99 days ago
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Here's Your First Look at the 'Street Fighter' Trailer
Pop Culture

'Street Fighter' Trailer First Look: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and a WWE-Packed Cast

Paramount drops a throwback brawler set in 1993, uniting Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jason Momoa, 50 Cent, and more in one wild card.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago

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