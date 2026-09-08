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Every Movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked
From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.
The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked
Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.
The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now (August 2023)
All the best shows and series on Hulu right now. Some of the top Hulu show picks include 'Little Demon, 'The Patient', 'Tell Me Lies', and more.
The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever
From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.
The 50 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time
Could movies exist without music? No doubt. These are the best movie soundtracks of all time that make watching movies that much more awesome.
The Best Crime TV Shows Since 'The Wire'
In honor of the 15 year anniversary of 'The Wire,' we're digging through the carcasses of #peaktv to find the television shows that have got the closest to 'The Wire's glory.
Natasha Rothwell’s Growth on ‘Insecure’ (and in Hollywood)
Natasha Rothwell, aka Kelli on HBO's 'Insecure', talks her growth from an 'SNL' writer to being recognized on the streets for her portrayal of one of the few characters who actually has their sh*t together.
The Best TV Dramas of All Time
Living in TV’s golden age is simultaneously exciting and stressful, thanks to the sheer amount of quality shows available for audiences to consume. So how exactly does someone figure out what they should watch? That’s where Complex comes in. Here are the best TV dramas of all time. Get these on your watch list.
SZA's Best Tweets
Since the release of her album ‘Ctrl,’ SZA has rightfully become a huge star. But lucky for us, that hasn’t changed her too much, and Twitter is where she shines. It’s full of relatable gems, from relationship advice to her favorite foods. We’ve got 15 of her best tweets ever right here.
The Best 'Avengers: Infinity War' Tweets
In 2008, 'Iron Man' hit theaters and started the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ten years later, 'Avengers: Infinity War' reunites everyone’s favorite MCU heroes for a huge battle against Thanos. 'Infinity War' shook fans last weekend and they’re ready for the next Avengers film in 2019. Here are the 15 best Infinity War t
Justin Bieber's Best Tweets
Since the young age of 14, Justin Bieber has been all over social media platforms. It’s how he’s become the insanely famous pop star that we know him as today. His Twitter in particular has been full of gems from the get go, ranging from the weird to the sincere. We’ve got 20 of his best tweets ever right here.
The Best TV Shows of 2017
With Hulu & Netflix giving traditional TV a run for its money, 2017 has had more amazing television than ever before. These were the 25 best TV shows!
'Kingsman' Is The Action Franchise of Our Dreams—Except For One Thing
'Kingsman' is so close to greatness, if it could just stop sleeping on its female characters.
Your Guide to the 14 Fall TV Shows You Need to Watch in 2017
From HBO's porn drama 'The Deuce' to Fox's sci-fi comedy 'Ghosted,' there's a lot of Fall TV Shows to look out for.
Your Guide to the 21 Movies You Need to See in Fall 2017
From 'mother!' to 'Jigsaw', here's the movies we're ready to check out this fall.
‘Stranger Things’ and 6 More Shows to Catch Up On Before Fall TV Season
Use your vacation to good use and binge watch these TV shows before their second season premieres and Fall TV eats your soul.
Here's Where We Think the Incredibly Messy Relationships on 'Insecure' Are Headed
The characters of 'Insecure' are all over the place romantically. We have some predictions about how things will end up for them this season.
The 25 Best Graphic Novel Adaptations Of All Time
Don't worry, only the OG 'Ghost in the Shell' is on this list.