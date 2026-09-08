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Kerensa Cadenas

Joined May 2015 | 135 posts
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Latest Stories

Four comic-style illustrations of Thor, Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man in dynamic action poses.

Every Movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked

From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.

Kerensa Cadenas41 days ago
Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

Kerensa Cadenas104 days ago
The Clearing show on hulu

The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now (August 2023)

All the best shows and series on Hulu right now. Some of the top Hulu show picks include 'Little Demon, 'The Patient', 'Tell Me Lies', and more.

Kerensa Cadenas1163 days ago
Disney Logo

The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever

From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.

Kerensa Cadenas2801 days ago
Best Soundtracks

The 50 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time

Could movies exist without music? No doubt. These are the best movie soundtracks of all time that make watching movies that much more awesome.

Kerensa Cadenas2893 days ago
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Best Crime TV Shows

The Best Crime TV Shows Since 'The Wire'

In honor of the 15 year anniversary of 'The Wire,' we're digging through the carcasses of #peaktv to find the television shows that have got the closest to 'The Wire's glory.

Kerensa Cadenas2902 days ago
Natasha Rothwell as Kelli in 'Insecure'

Natasha Rothwell’s Growth on ‘Insecure’ (and in Hollywood)

Natasha Rothwell, aka Kelli on HBO's 'Insecure', talks her growth from an 'SNL' writer to being recognized on the streets for her portrayal of one of the few characters who actually has their sh*t together.

Kerensa Cadenas2962 days ago
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

The Best TV Dramas of All Time

Living in TV’s golden age is simultaneously exciting and stressful, thanks to the sheer amount of quality shows available for audiences to consume. So how exactly does someone figure out what they should watch? That’s where Complex comes in. Here are the best TV dramas of all time. Get these on your watch list.

Kerensa Cadenas3025 days ago
sza snl weekend

SZA's Best Tweets

Since the release of her album ‘Ctrl,’ SZA has rightfully become a huge star. But lucky for us, that hasn’t changed her too much, and Twitter is where she shines. It’s full of relatable gems, from relationship advice to her favorite foods. We’ve got 15 of her best tweets ever right here.

Kerensa Cadenas3058 days ago
'Avengers: Infinity War'

The Best 'Avengers: Infinity War' Tweets

In 2008, 'Iron Man' hit theaters and started the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ten years later, 'Avengers: Infinity War' reunites everyone’s favorite MCU heroes for a huge battle against Thanos. 'Infinity War' shook fans last weekend and they’re ready for the next Avengers film in 2019. Here are the 15 best Infinity War t

Kerensa Cadenas3059 days ago
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This is a photo of Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber's Best Tweets

Since the young age of 14, Justin Bieber has been all over social media platforms. It’s how he’s become the insanely famous pop star that we know him as today. His Twitter in particular has been full of gems from the get go, ranging from the weird to the sincere. We’ve got 20 of his best tweets ever right here.

Kerensa Cadenas3072 days ago
Best TV Shows of 2017

The Best TV Shows of 2017

With Hulu & Netflix giving traditional TV a run for its money, 2017 has had more amazing television than ever before. These were the 25 best TV shows!

Kerensa Cadenas3201 days ago
Kingsman Golden Circle

'Kingsman' Is The Action Franchise of Our Dreams—Except For One Thing

'Kingsman' is so close to greatness, if it could just stop sleeping on its female characters.

Kerensa Cadenas3283 days ago
fall tv

Your Guide to the 14 Fall TV Shows You Need to Watch in 2017

From HBO's porn drama 'The Deuce' to Fox's sci-fi comedy 'Ghosted,' there's a lot of Fall TV Shows to look out for.

Kerensa Cadenas3285 days ago
Fall Movies

Your Guide to the 21 Movies You Need to See in Fall 2017

From 'mother!' to 'Jigsaw', here's the movies we're ready to check out this fall.

Kerensa Cadenas3291 days ago
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Stranger Things

‘Stranger Things’ and 6 More Shows to Catch Up On Before Fall TV Season

Use your vacation to good use and binge watch these TV shows before their second season premieres and Fall TV eats your soul.

Kerensa Cadenas3304 days ago
issa lawrence insecure

Here's Where We Think the Incredibly Messy Relationships on 'Insecure' Are Headed

The characters of 'Insecure' are all over the place romantically. We have some predictions about how things will end up for them this season.

Kerensa Cadenas3310 days ago
Graphic Novels

The 25 Best Graphic Novel Adaptations Of All Time

Don't worry, only the OG 'Ghost in the Shell' is on this list.

Kerensa Cadenas3313 days ago

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