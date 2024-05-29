Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, and Maluma Turn Up at Chicago’s Sueños Festival Despite Bad Weather

Sueños Festival, Chicago's largest annual Latin music festival, returned to the city for another celebration over Memorial Day weekend.
For its third annual iteration, Sueños (or “Dreams”) brought out all the vibes, the flavors from local food vendors, and, of course, the tunes to Grant Park for over 65,000 attendees on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s headliner was Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro, 31, who performed hits such as “Todo de Ti,” “Lokera” with surprise guest Lyanno, and “Punto 40.”
Young Miko, a 26-year-old rising Boricua rapper, also delivered a knockout performance—which included her hitting the stage with Bad Gyal to perform their collaboration, “Chulo Pt. 2.”
The festival continued with sets from DJ Bizarrap, Rels B, Ivan Cornejo, Xavi, LATIN MAFIA, Álvaro Díaz, and Elena Rose on Saturday.
The Sueños experience was made complete thanks to activations from Diageo’s portfolio of brands— including Buchanan’s Whisky, CÎROC Limonata, and Tequila Don Julio.
Bizarrap, 25, visited Buchanan’s VIP area and interacted with lucky fans while sipping on Buchanan’s Pineapple. Bad Gyal, 27, also made an appearance at the CÎROC Limonata Villa to mingle with fans.
Despite stormy weather early Sunday morning, the festival eventually continued with an abbreviated performance lineup.
Up-and-coming Colombian heartthrob Manuel Turizo, 24, did not perform at Sueños as originally planned. The iconic reggaeton duo Alexis y Fido were billed in the revised performance schedule, but did not take the stage for unknown reasons.
Acts such as Gabito Ballesteros, Jowell y Randy, and Mora were among the artists able to continue with their performances. However, things took an unfortunate turn during Maluma’s set.
The 30-year-old Colombian superstar was abruptly cut off mid-performance. The “dream” festival suddenly turned into a nightmare, with the festival organizers announcing that Grant Park was being evacuated due to heavy rain and thunder approaching the area.
The weather was severe enough to force the festival to end early, effectively canceling 24-year-old headliner Peso Pluma’s performance. The Mexican rapper apologized to his fans on Instagram shortly after the cancellation, saying that the matter was “out of his hands.” He is scheduled to return to the Windy City with his Exodo Tour at the United Center on Oct. 6.
Since its inauguration in 2021, Sueños Music Festival supports Chicago’s Latin communities by focusing on youth initiatives and businesses year-round, per their official website. It partners with the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center to develop a Performing Arts Theater and Youth Media Center, and provides scholarships and immigration services through the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council.
It also collaborates with the National Museum of Mexican Art and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance to fund art students, support youth journalism, and provide music and arts education programs, including essential after-school and summer programs for Chicago Public Schools.
Last year, the festival boosted the city’s economy by $181.6 million, supported 1,564 full-time jobs, and generated $1.6 million in amusement tax revenue.
Sueños is set to return to Chicago in 2025 with another year full of celebration that will hopefully have more perreo and less rain.