Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, and Maluma Turn Up at Chicago’s Sueños Festival Despite Bad Weather

Bizarrap, 25, visited Buchanan’s VIP area and interacted with lucky fans while sipping on Buchanan’s Pineapple. Bad Gyal, 27, also made an appearance at the CÎROC Limonata Villa to mingle with fans.

Despite stormy weather early Sunday morning, the festival eventually continued with an abbreviated performance lineup.

Up-and-coming Colombian heartthrob Manuel Turizo, 24, did not perform at Sueños as originally planned. The iconic reggaeton duo Alexis y Fido were billed in the revised performance schedule, but did not take the stage for unknown reasons.

Acts such as Gabito Ballesteros, Jowell y Randy, and Mora were among the artists able to continue with their performances. However, things took an unfortunate turn during Maluma’s set.