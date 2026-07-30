Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty Win Big as Their Racehorse Nabs $400,000 Derby Prize

Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty have a lot to smile about, after a racehorse they co-own just earned them a pretty big bag.

Listenupshance, a four-year-old gelding the rappers share ownership of through Run Fast Racing, captured the Grade 1 Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar on Wednesday (July 29), delivering more than $400,000 in prize money and a fees-paid berth in the 2026 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland in October.

Run Fast Racing, the stable founded by music industry veteran Adam Kluger, counts Weezy, Boat, and Rauw Alejandro among its partners.

Listenupshance went off at 5-1 on race day after opening at 12-1, trained by Doug O'Neill and ridden by jockey Emisael Jaramillo. It was the first Grade 1 victory in the United States for Jaramillo, a 13-time leading rider in Venezuela who relocated to Southern California earlier this year.

Wayne and Yachty's horse edged Maximum Bourbon by a short nose, with Moonlight finishing third. The heavily favored Cornucopian, trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, was pulled up around the far turn and vanned off