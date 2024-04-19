Sky Rompiendo and Rauw Alejandro Team Up For "Espectacular"

Latin Grammy-winning producer Sky Rompiendo has teamed up with Rauw Alejandro for the energetic new track "Espectacular."

Accompanied by a video directed by Hidji World, "Espectacular" is another stellar example of the collaborative chemistry between the two artists. They've worked together a number of times before, including on Alejandro's breakthrough project, Afrodisíaco.

"Espectacular" comes ahead of what Alejandro is promising will be a new era for him. In April, he teased that he has multiple major collabs on the immediate horizon, including songs with Kali Uchi and Shakira.