Sky Rompiendo and Rauw Alejandro Team Up For "Espectacular"

The Latin Grammy-winning producer has another potential hit on his hands.

Apr 19, 2024
Latin Grammy-winning producer Sky Rompiendo has teamed up with Rauw Alejandro for the energetic new track "Espectacular."

Accompanied by a video directed by Hidji World, "Espectacular" is another stellar example of the collaborative chemistry between the two artists. They've worked together a number of times before, including on Alejandro's breakthrough project, Afrodisíaco.

"Espectacular" comes ahead of what Alejandro is promising will be a new era for him. In April, he teased that he has multiple major collabs on the immediate horizon, including songs with Kali Uchi and Shakira.

2024

Ya salió:
- Kali Uchis ft. Rauw ✅
⁃Eladio ft. Rauw ✅
⁃Rene ft. Rauw ✅
⁃Shakira ft. Rauw ✅
⁃Alvarito Diaz ft. Rauw ✅
⁃Rvssian ft. Ayra Starr ft. Rauw ✅
⁃Lyanno ft. Rauw ✅

ULTIMO COLLAB

⁃ Sky Rompiendo ft. Rauw (ESTE TEMA WOOW 🥵🥵🥵🥵)

⏳⏳⏳⏳

MAYO…

— . (@rauwalejandro) April 13, 2024
Twitter: @rauwalejandro

Check out the video up top and listen on Spotify here.

