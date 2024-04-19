Sky Rompiendo and Rauw Alejandro Team Up For "Espectacular"

Latin Grammy-winning producer Sky Rompiendo has teamed up with Rauw Alejandro for the energetic new track "Espectacular."
Accompanied by a video directed by Hidji World, "Espectacular" is another stellar example of the collaborative chemistry between the two artists. They've worked together a number of times before, including on Alejandro's breakthrough project, Afrodisíaco.
"Espectacular" comes ahead of what Alejandro is promising will be a new era for him. In April, he teased that he has multiple major collabs on the immediate horizon, including songs with Kali Uchi and Shakira.
Check out the video up top and listen on Spotify here.