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Stage setup with large "RapCaviar" logos on screens, neon lights, and a DJ booth. The backdrop reads "NEW YORK" repeatedly.
Music

Spotify’s RapCaviar ‘Hip-Hop Needs New Leaders’ Billboards Spark Debate (UPDATE)

The campaign fueled debate over whether a new generation can match hip-hop’s current icons.

Mark Elibert143 days ago
Spotify event lineup photo
Music

Exclusive: Spotify’s RapCaviar Live to Return to Atlanta With BossMan Dlow, Veeze, Baby Drill, and More

Seven years after the live event first launched in Atlanta, Spotify is bringing the experience back to A-Town for 2024.

Trace William Cowen676 days ago
Rappers Jim Jones and Drake performing onstage
Music

Jim Jones Defends Saying Drake Is Greatest Rapper of All Time

In an appearance on 'The RapCaviar Podcast,' Dipset rapper Jim Jones doubled down on his assertion that Drake is the greatest rapper of all time.

Joe Price1198 days ago
Poster for Hulu series RapCaviar presents
Music

Exclusive: Watch the New Trailer for Hulu’s ‘RapCaviar Presents’ f/ Tyler, The Creator, City Girls, and More

Tyler, The Creator and more are featured in the latest look at the upcoming docuseries ‘RapCaviar Presents,’ which hits Hulu later this month.

Trace William Cowen1213 days ago
Hulu teases trailer for 'RapCaviar Presents'
Music

Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Reflect on Formative Moment Together in Hulu’s ‘RapCaviar Presents' Teaser

Spotify’s biggest hip-hop playlist has the docuseries 'RapCaviar Presents' coming to Hulu in March. See Tyler and Pharrell reflect on their past in a teaser.

Brad Callas1255 days ago
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Kodak Black performs at Rolling Loud Miami
Music

Kodak Black Talks Collaborative Relationship With Kendrick Lamar: 'I Appreciate Him for Trusting Me With His Album'

In a conversation with Speedy Morman, Kodak Black opened up about his experience collaborating with Kendrick Lamar on 'Mr Morale &amp; The Big Steppers.'

Brad Callas1437 days ago
LVRN
Music

Watch the LVRN Roster Rip Through Spotify's RapCaviar Cypher

LVRN and associated artists OMB Bloodbath, BRS Kash, NoonieVsEverybody, Westside Boogie, and 6lack released their RapCaviar Cypher on Wednesday.

Xavier Hamilton1899 days ago
meek
Music

Meek Respects Russ Because He 'Tells the Truth'

Meek Mill shared that he's a fan of the 'Zoo' rapper in a new interview.

Alex Galbraith2822 days ago
Spotify
Music

Spotify Is Officially Accepting Music Submissions for Its Playlists

The streaming service's new feature, which is out of beta, has received 67,000 requests so far.

Joshua Espinoza2822 days ago
Spotify logo with headphones and cellphone.
Music

Spotify to Allow Artists, Labels to Send Unreleased Music for Playlist Consideration

Artists and labels will now be able to send songs directly to the Spotify editorial team and have unreleased music considered in the streaming platform's in-house playlists like Rap Cavier or Ultimate Indie using only their Spotify log-in.

juliarp2920 days ago
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Spotify
Music

The Monetary and Audience Loss XXXTentacion Could Take Over Spotify’s New Policy

"SAD!" saw a 9 percent drop in streams across all streaming platforms.

juliarp2982 days ago
XXXTentacion mug shot.
Music

XXXTentacion's "SAD!" Cut From Spotify Playlists Under New 'Hateful Conduct Policy'

Earlier today, Spotify announced that it would no longer promote any of R. Kelly's music as a result of the same guidelines.

juliarp2990 days ago
carl chery
Music

Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Moves to Spotify

It's expected that Carl Chery will take over the RapCaviar playlist.

Joe Price3014 days ago

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