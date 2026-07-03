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Drake touches on matters of Kendrick, Cole, Rozay, and more on one of his three new albums.Trace William Cowen
J. Cole's “7 Minute Drill” reversal isn't the first time Kendrick has been the recipient of apologetic remarks.Trace William Cowen
Rap and hip-hop have always been at the forefront of popular slang— here are the rap lyrics that have stood the test of time.jazrm88
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo