Rap Lyrics

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Two images side by side: on the left, Lil' Cease in a black outfit and hat; on the right, The Notorious B.I.G. in a hat and coat.
Music

Lil' Cease Refutes Claims Notorious B.I.G. Had 'Gay' Lyrics: ‘You’re Not Slandering My N***a’

The Junior M.A.F.I.A. veteran was asked how he feels about critics calling Biggie's lyrics "suspect."

Alex Ocho17 days ago
Split image. Left: Latto in a detailed dress. Right: Cardi B in a red sequined outfit with striking black and blonde hair.
Music

Latto Confirms She Referenced Cardi B on "Gimme Dat," Says She's 'Open' to a Conversation

Latto's "Gimme Dat" lyric came after Cardi B was heard in an alleged leaked call with Ice Spice's manager in which she referred to her as a "p*ssy."

Alex Ocho43 days ago
Cam'ron wearing a "KC" cap and headphones speaks into a microphone on a podcast set with vibrant lighting and a large microphone graphic.
Music

Cam'ron on "Confessions" Lyric About Urinating in Grandfather's Orange Juice: 'I Didn't Do It'

"I can't remember where my brain was at at that time," Cam said of the 1998 lyric.

Trace William Cowen60 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a leather outfit, with a large screen showing his image in the background.
Music

Drake Fans Are Loving This Lyric on “Make Them Remember”

Online listeners dissect Drake’s “bills on they face” line, debating sextuple entendres, duck anatomy references, and possible nods to his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Mark Elibert62 days ago
Charlamagne tha God in a black jacket and cap at a podcast event; DJ Khaled in sunglasses and a black jacket outdoors.
Music

Charlamagne Reacts to Drake Dissing DJ Khaled on 'Iceman': 'You Gon' Make Khaled Lose 21 Pounds'

Drake dissed his former collaborator on the track "Make Them Pay" from his new album 'Iceman.'

Alex Ocho63 days ago
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Travis Scott with braided hair and sunglasses, wearing a pinstripe suit and leather shirt, posing against a neutral background.
Music

Texas Man Whose Death Penalty Case's Use of Rap Lyrics Was Criticized by Travis Scott Is Executed

Scott’s legal team previously filed a brief arguing that the use of lyrics in the case was unconstitutional and “particularly egregious.”

Trace William Cowen77 days ago
Getty Images
Music

Maryland Legislature Signs Off on PACE Act to Protect 'Creative Expression' in Courts

The law sets standards for how music, visual art, poetry, and other forms of creativity can be used as evidence in court.

Jaelani Turner-Williams97 days ago
Afroman.
Music

Afroman Mocks Cops Who Cried in Court Over Rap Lyrics, Declares Them 'the Biggest P*ssies'

Afroman has spoken out against the cops who raided his home after he was found not guilty of defaming them last month.

Will Lavin99 days ago
J. Cole with a beard and a hoodie looks intently to the side, surrounded by blurred figures in the foreground.
Music

J. Cole Raps 'F*ck Them Lil' Sympathy Grammys' on New Mike WiLL Made-It Collab "OFG!"

The track is featured on Mike WiLL Made-It’s new album, 'R3SET.'

Trace William Cowen119 days ago
Travis Scott wearing a black Y-3 racing jacket and sunglasses stands in front of a green hedge, adjusting their eyewear.
Music

Travis Scott Tells Supreme Court That Rap Lyrics Were Used Unconstitutionally in Death Penalty Case

Young Thug, Killer Mike, and more have also expressed support for similar arguments in response to the Texas sentencing.

Trace William Cowen130 days ago
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T.I. salutes in a USA Olympic jacket and cap, while 50 Cent smiles wearing a patterned jacket and chain necklace.
Music

T.I. Shares New Song "War" Amid Back-and-Forth With 50 Cent

"The bear hibernating, don’t poke him," Tip raps in the new track.

Trace William Cowen144 days ago
Lil Durk.
Music

Lil Durk Trial: Judge Issues Mixed Verdict on Lyric and Video Evidence Inclusion

A split decision cut out most of the videos, allowed some of the lyrics, and punted on the rest until later in the month.

Shawn Setaro153 days ago
Lil Durk, winner of the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" award for "All My Life", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Witness Expected to Testify That Lil Durk Gave 'Music Opportunities' to Alleged Co-Conspirators

The preview of Durk's trial came up in arguments over whether the rapper's lyrics should be part of the case.

Shawn Setaro160 days ago
Rapper J. Cole performing on stage, sitting on a couch, wearing a sports jersey, holding a microphone, with red lighting.
Music

J. Cole Explores Feelings of Regret for Friend Pushed Away Over Sexual Orientation in New Song

"We did him wrong," the narrator admits in the new track "SAFETY."

Trace William Cowen161 days ago
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J. Cole performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2025
Music

J. Cole Raps From the Perspectives of 2Pac and Biggie on New Song "What If"

Cole imagines a world where the two hip-hop titans' feud never turned violent.

Joe Price161 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a light vest, holding a microphone, and gesturing with his other hand.
Music

Drake Takes Aim at 'Double Agents,' Label in New 'Iceman' Snippet: 'Gave 'Em 15 Years of My Soul'

"F*ck them haters, double agents," Drake raps in a new 'Iceman' snippet.

Trace William Cowen161 days ago

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