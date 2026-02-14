Lil Durk Trial: Judge Issues Mixed Verdict on Lyric and Video Evidence Inclusion

The back-and-forth over whether some of Lil Durk’s lyrics and videos will be evidence in his upcoming murder-for-hire trial has come to an end — almost.

On Friday (February 13), Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald issued a split decision that contained big wins for the prosecution, but also a few major victories for the rapper. It comes after a barrage of arguments back and forth and a Monday (February 9) hearing.

Prosecutors wanted to include excerpts of a dozen songs: nine music videos and three audio files. Durk’s legal team, led by attorney Drew Findling, vehemently objected.

When it came to music videos, the judge ruled that in most cases, screenshots would suffice instead of the videos themselves, since one of the reasons for inclusion was to show relationships between people in the videos. But he left room for the possible inclusion of one particular video, which prosecutors claim was offered as a reward by Durk for the participation of co-defendants in Durk’s alleged plan to offer a bounty for the death his rival Quando Rondo, but which instead resulted in the murder of Rondo’s cousin Saviay'a Robinson.

If the government can argue that the video "serves as proof of the bounty," and is not overly prejudicial, the judge said he would be open to allowing it.