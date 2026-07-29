Cardi B Defends 'N***a Can't Trap Me' Lyric From New Song: 'A Baby Won't Trap Me, B*tch'

Cardi B is clapping back at those who misunderstood a bar on her upcoming single—and those who claim she didn’t write it herself. On Monday (July 27), the rapper shared a snippet of a new song, presumably titled “Ha Ha,” to her social media accounts. However, one of the lyrics, “A n***a can't trap me / I won't keep him,” left users in a spiral.

During an early Instagram Live session on Tuesday morning, Cardi cleared the air with what she meant by that line. “I don't know what it is. I feel like y'all got something against bad bitches or that y'all been trying to play me lately and I don't like that shit,” Cardi said in the video linked below. “First thing first, I know exactly what I said on that line … Stop saying [things] like, ‘Oh, somebody wrote that for you.’ Cuz bitch, no. I know exactly what I said. I know exactly how I felt when I said that shit.”

Cardi explained that some men might believe that having children with them means you won’t “move the fuck on” or will “stay there taking shit.” She continued, “A baby ain't trapping me, bitch. Bye. That's what I meant on that line. … But then I guess some of y'all are slow, you know what I’m saying? When I used to walk around in the hall, there was a lot there was a lot of n****s and bitches in Special Ed. It was a long class for y'all motherfuckers.” Cardi added, “A baby won't trap me, bitch. I'll leave, bitch. Baby and all, bitch. We can have 10 fucking kids, bitch. I'll leave. I'll leave, take the house, take the car, take the dog, bitch. Take the cat, bitch. Take my pussy and run. That's what I meant. “I'm tired of y’all acting slow,” she concluded. “I'm tired of acting stupid. Y'all been coming at me for two days and I'm about to come at y'all. Cuz for real, who the fuck y'all think y'all playing with?” Cardi B shares three children, 8-year-old Kulture, 4-year-old Wave, and 1-year-old Blossom with ex Offset. She also welcomed a son, nicknamed Baby Brim, with Stefon Diggs last November.