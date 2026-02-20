Kendrick Lamar Says He Gossips ‘With My B*tch Like I'm Young Thug’ on Baby Keem's "Good Flirts" Song

“Good Flirts,” also featuring Momo Boyd, appears on Keem’s just-released sophomore album, Ca$ino . In the track’s third verse, Kendrick builds on the song’s overall theme by conceding that “n***as love love too,” then brings in a Thug comparison.

“To be honest, n***as love love too,” Kendrick raps in the track, as heard below. “Shit, I gossip with my bitch like I'm Young Thug too.”

Presumably, this is an all-in-good-fun nod to leaked jail calls between Thug and his romantic partner, Mariah the Scientist. While the UY SCUTI artist was behind bars amid the YSL Records racketeering trial in Georgia, calls were leaked on social media, only adding to the larger criticism surrounding the proceedings. Ultimately, Thug took a plea deal, leading to his release in 2024.

Drake was among those who were quick to criticize the issues-riddled trial in light of the leaked calls, arguing the “whole case is a wash” in January 2024.

“Shit is disgraceful,” he wrote in an Instagram update at the time.

The 11-track Ca$ino, released Friday (Feb. 20) through pgLang and Columbia Records, marks Keem’s sophomore effort. Too $hort also makes an appearance on the album, which is set to be taken on the road for a 42-date tour starting in April. First up is The Ritz in Raleigh on April 15, then the tour moves on, hitting Nashville and Atlanta, among other cities, before wrapping up in London in September.