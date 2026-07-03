Randy Moss

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Randy Moss in a dark suit and light pink tie stands outdoors, touching his ear.
Sports

Randy Moss Says He Had 'Parts of Several Organs' Removed During Cancer Battle

Randy Moss says he had several parts of organs removed during his battle with cancer.

Brad Appleton316 days ago
Randy Moss.
Sports

Randy Moss 'Blessed' He Can Return to TV After Cancer Battle: 'It Was an Emotional Rollercoaster'

The NFL Hall of Famer can't wait to get back on the airwaves after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Will Lavin371 days ago
Randy Moss in a gray suit and red tie is emotional, wiping tears with a tissue. He is sitting in a sports stadium setting.
Sports

Randy Moss Returns to 'NFL Countdown' in Tears Post-Cancer Diagnosis

Months after receiving cancer surgery between his pancreas and liver, the Hall of Famer was moved by a surprise heartfelt video from NFL legends.

Alex Ocho523 days ago
A man in a white shirt and patterned tie with a headset microphone, smiling in a stadium setting.
Sports

Randy Moss Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Post

Last week, the 47-year-old revealed that he was dealing with an internal health issue and asked fans for their prayers.

Mark Elibert581 days ago
A man with a beard and earpiece in a gray pinstripe suit and tie.
Sports

Randy Moss Asks Fans for Prayers After Revealing Health Scare

The 1998 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year explained that he wore sunglasses during last week's 'Sunday NFL Countdown' because of his health issue.

Mark Elibert593 days ago
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Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Clarifies Cleveland Trade Comments

"They were saying that I took it personal. I wasn't saying that I took the trade personal," OBJ told Randy Moss.

Xavier Hamilton2496 days ago
Aaron Doster
Sports

Randy Moss Criticizes NFL for Making Players 'Terrified for Their Careers' Over Anthem Protests

Colin Kaepernick is not yet on an NFL roster, and Jon Gruden's belief that he'll be picked up "soon" is uncertain. Kaep's former teammate and partner in national anthem protesting, Eric Reid, is also out of the league at the moment.

Aaron C. Mansfield2899 days ago
Randy Moss hall of fame induction
Sports

Randy Moss Honors Police Brutality Victims During His Hall of Fame Induction

During his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss wore a tie with the names of a dozen victims of police brutality.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2903 days ago
Terrell Owens
Sports

Terrell Owens Publicly Declines Invitation to Football Hall of Fame Induction

The former wide receiver and NFL legend released a statement comprised of appreciation and explained that he'd rather be elsewhere that day.

Marco Margaritoff2962 days ago
randy moss
Sports

Randy Moss Breaks Down in Tears Discussing His NFL Hall of Fame Induction

Randy Moss gets choked up being next to his hero Jerry Rice.

jasmineg203085 days ago
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Marshall Faulk and Kurt Warner speak onstage at A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' concert
Sports

Trump-Inspired #TakeAKnee Weekend Has NFL Commentators at a Loss for Words

For pundits like ESPN's Rex Ryan, silence might be a preferable alternative this week.

Omar Burgess3218 days ago
Mache Customs Randy Moss Custom Cleats For Stefon Diggs
Sneakers

Vikings Legend Randy Moss Honored With Custom Cleats

The latest custom football cleat by Mache features Randy Moss, and will be worn on Monday Night Football by Vikings' wide recevier Stefon Diggs.

Mike DeStefano3231 days ago
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Sports

Randy Moss Comments on College Players Skipping Bowl Games, Calls This Generation 'Soft'

Randy Moss commented on prominent college players skipping their teams' bowl games and called the generation "soft."

Aaron C. Mansfield3492 days ago
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Sports

Randy Moss Thinks the Lack of Full-Time Referees Is Hurting the NFL

Randy Moss thinks NFL referees should be full-time employees.

Gavin Evans3533 days ago

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