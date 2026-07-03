Randy Savage

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Since 1985, WrestleMania has been seen as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Over-the-top set designs and celebrity cameos have added to its allure of the years, but nothing beats a compelling match between two top superstars. Here is a list of the top 20 matches in WrestleMania history.
Mike DeStefano

Latest Stories

randy savage rock
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson's ‘Young Rock’ Casts Its Vince McMahon and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

NBC's upcoming origin story about The Rock's early wrestling days has finally cast the actors who'll play Vince McMahon and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1979 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Man Who Wants to Bring a "Macho Man" Randy Savage Statue to Ohio

Macho Man Randy Savage deserves a statue in Columbus, Ohio. The petition's starter explains why.

Chaz Kangas3725 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App