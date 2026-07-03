Randy Foye

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Jeremy Lin reacts to a call during a Nets game.
Sports

Jeremy Lin Speaks Candidly About the Racism He Faced When He Played College Basketball

Jeremy Lin shares some stories that illustrate the racism he faced when he played basketball for Harvard.

Chris Yuscavage3354 days ago

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