Probation

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Boosie Badazz.
Music

Boosie Badazz Faces Revoked Supervised Release After Alleged Assault

A judge has been asked to consider revoking the rapper’s supervised release following his alleged involvement in the assault of a nightclub security guard in Texas.

Jose Martinez27 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Sr.
Sports

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Jailed for Allegedly Drinking While Wearing Ankle Monitor, Violating Probation

He was on probation for five years due to 2024 DWI arrest.

Trey Alston168 days ago
A man with curly hair wearing a beige patterned vest, white hoodie, and multiple silver chains, standing indoors.
Music

Finesse2tymes Appears to Turn Himself in Over Alleged Probation Violation: 'I'll Be Back'

The rapper was allegedly involved in a dispute with his girlfriend's mother, and she called the police, saying he threatened to shoot her.

Mark Elibert445 days ago
Young Thug in a checkered sweater and tie sits at a table in a restaurant, surrounded by people.
Music

Prosecutors Want to Revoke Young Thug's Probation After He Shared Photo of Murder Witness (UPDATE)

The rapper shared a photo of a police investigator who he called the "biggest liar in the DA office."

Joe Price474 days ago
Tekashi 69 appears at Univision Studios during promotion of song Repuesta.
Music

6ix9ine Removes Ankle Monitor After Reportedly Completing 90-Day House Arrest

The rapper has reportedly completed his three months of home detention.

Jose Martinez484 days ago
Rapper Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit.
Music

Young Thug's Probation Rules Prohibit Him From Staying in Atlanta Metro Area

The Atlanta rapper will spend the next 15 years on probation.

Joe Price627 days ago
Man in beanie and denim jacket with jewelry
Music

B.G. Faces Possible Return to Prison After Violating Probation Following Performance at Boosie Badazz Concert

The Hot Boys rapper returned home last September after serving 12 years on gun charges.

Brad Callas842 days ago
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Music

Kodak Black Released From Jail After 2 Months, Filmed Throwing Rocks at Reporter Outside (UPDATE)

The rapper was arrested in December 2023 after he was found asleep behind an SUV.

Jose Martinez881 days ago
Music

G Herbo Given Three Years Probation in Federal Fraud Case, Will Pay $140,000 in Restitution

Based on federal guidelines, the rapper was expected to receive a two- to three-year sentence.

Jose Martinez922 days ago
Sports

Arrest Warrant Issued for Chargers' J.C. Jackson Over Probation Violation

The former Pro Bowler was charged for a speeding incident in Massachusetts, where he spent the first four seasons of his career as a New England Patriot.

Brad Callas1030 days ago
Photo of Nancy and Paul Pelosi
Life

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Sentenced to 5 Days in Jail and 3 Years of Probation for DUI

Nancy Pelosi's husband was sentenced for his misdemeanor DUI, resulting in a punishment of five days in jail and three years of probation, as well as fines.

tara mahadevan1428 days ago
Vic Mensa is pictured performing at a festival
Music

Vic Mensa Reportedly Secures Plea Deal in Shrooms Case, Calls for Laws on Psychedelics to Be Updated

Vic Mensa is reported to have struck a plea deal in connection with his previously reported shrooms arrest. He's also calling on laws to catch up with science.

Trace William Cowen1485 days ago
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Alabama QB Jay Barker
Sports

Former Alabama QB Jay Barker Avoids Jail Time After Trying to Hit Wife With Car

Jay Barker, who led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship in 1992, has avoided jail time after allegedly trying to hit his wife with a car.

Brad Callas1501 days ago
Nurse sentenced to 3 years probation
Life

Nurse Convicted of Criminally Negligent Homicide After Medication Error Sentenced to 3 Years Probation

Back in 2017, RaDonda Vaught gave 75-year-old patient Charlene Murphey vecuronium instead of Versed, causing a brain bleed that led to her death.

Brenton Blanchet1527 days ago

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