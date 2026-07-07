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Before the trial started, ASAP Rocky turned down a plea deal that would have given him probation. Here is why that move was worth the gamble.Shawn Setaro
Music
Kodak Black Reportedly Ordered to Enter Treatment Program After Violating Probation With Failed Drug Test (UPDATE)
An alleged failed drug test led to a court hearing this week, with Kodak Black ordered by a judge to undergo a residential 90-day treatment program.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Pop Culture
Drake Bell Addresses Child Endangerment Charges, Says He Was 'Reckless and Irresponsible'
Drake Bell addressed fans on Friday, two months after he was sentenced to probation following his guilty plea to child endangerment charges.Brad Callas
Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show 'Drake & Josh,' was sentenced Monday to probation on charges relating to a teen he met online.Brad Callas