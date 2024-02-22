Kodak Black Released From Jail After 2 Months, Filmed Throwing Rocks at Reporter Outside

Kodak Black got out of the Miami Federal Detention Center on Wednesday after spending more than two months behind bars for violating his probation, and he didn't take kindly to journalists trying to cover his release.

According to TMZ, Kodak admitted to violating the terms of his supervised release by failing to contact his probation officer on a regular basis. U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez gave the rapper a time-served sentence, bringing an end to his supervised release.

The 26-year-old was arrested in December after he was found asleep at the wheel of an SUV. He was charged with oxycodone possession, evidence tampering, and a traffic violation. His attorney Bradford Cohen disputed an additional claim that he was found to be in possession of cocaine, and presented lab findings proving otherwise.

Cohen sent a letter to Nick Sortal, the mayor of Plantation, Florida, over his client's arrest on a false cocaine possession charge. The attorney also suggested the matter could result in a federal civil rights claim.

Circuit Court Judge Barbara Duffy ended up dropping the oxycodone possession charge because they "could not refute or negate the fact" that Kodak's prescription for the narcotic was filled by a pharmacy, as reported by the Miami Herald. The other two charges remained.

Martinez urged Kodak to "straighten out your act" prior to his release.

It appears the judge's words did not resonate, as WPLG Local 10 News journalists report that the rapper threw rocks at them as he exited jail, as seen in the video below. The network also alleges Kodak threatened to attack veteran reporter Rosh Lowe at the scene.