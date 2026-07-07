Probation Violation

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Boosie Badazz.
Music

Boosie Badazz Faces Revoked Supervised Release After Alleged Assault

A judge has been asked to consider revoking the rapper’s supervised release following his alleged involvement in the assault of a nightclub security guard in Texas.

Jose Martinez27 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024
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Rashee Rice Jailed for 30 Days After THC Probation Violation

The Chiefs wide receiver tested positive for THC, triggering a probation violation tied to the 2024 Easter Sunday crash that already cost him six games.

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