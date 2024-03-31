B.G. Faces Possible Return to Prison After Violating Probation Following Performance at Boosie Badazz Concert

Just seven months after returning home following a 12-year stint in prison, B.G. has been charged with violating the terms of his supervised release.

As reported by Nola.com, the Hot Boys rapper, who last September was released from prison after serving 12 years for gun possession and witness tampering, was arrested earlier this month in Las Vegas after performing alongside Gucci Mane and fellow Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz back in February.

B.G.'s probation officers claim the 43-year-old did not “obtain prior written approval before entering self-employment” before the concert.

In addition, B.G. violated his probation by appearing alongside a fellow felon, Boosie, which constitutes a violation of a federal supervised release statute that prevents parolees from “associating unnecessarily with” convicted felons.

After being arrested shortly after the concert, B.G. was released on March 27.

“It’s crazy how after paying my debt to society with 12 and a half years of my life, I come home and still ain’t free,” B.G. wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “I been doing everything the right way, and it seems like that ain’t enough."

He added, “I been going through it behind the scenes and got a muzzle on for the time being, but I’m confident I’ll come out on TOP. I always do.”