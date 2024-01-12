G Herbo Given Three Years Probation in Federal Fraud Case, Will Pay $140,000 in Restitution

G Herbo will not spend time behind bars in his federal wire fraud case.

The Chicago rapper was sentenced Thursday to three years probation, as reported by Pitchfork. He was also ordered to pay $139,878 in restitution, in addition to a $5,500 fine.

After accepting a guilty plea in July 2023, G Herbo would "likely face a [sentence] in the two- to three-year range," according to the Chicago Tribune, which cited federal guidelines.

Herbo and five others were charged in December 2020 for their involvement in a wire fraud operation where they racked up $1.5 million in charges through stolen identities for "goods and services, including private jet trips, a personal chef, a vacation at a Jamaican villa," as well as "designer puppies."

G Herbo later posted a message on his Instagram Stories expressing confidence that no one close to him would snitch after he entered a plea deal.