Popcaan Pleads With British Airways to Find Custom Ring He Left on Flight: 'Y’all Can Help Out'

Popcaan lost a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry on a British Airways flight from London to Jamaica and is urging the airline to help him get it back.

“Just left this ring on British Airways 2263 London to Jamaica JUST NOW!!!” the dancehall artist wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a picture of the ring. “Just landed and within a few minutes of me realizing I left it in the airline pouch in my seat and tried to get it RETURNED they saying it’s not there. I need the guards or BA to find me that pouch… I NEED MY RING!! Flight BA 2263 seat 2D!!! The persons who clean the plane must can find it, it’s inside the pouch.”

He also stressed the uniqueness of the ring, meaning that it cannot be replaced.

“@british_airways come on man y’all can help out better than this,” he continued. “The ring is one of a kind CUSTOM!!! #unrulystate printed on the inside (ring was placed in the airline pouch) @nmia_airport SHARE AND REPOST AND TAG BRITISH AIRWAYS.”