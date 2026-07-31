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Latest Stories
Music
Snoop Dogg Links Up With Sting for Dr. Dre-Produced “Another Part of Me”
The new 'Missionary' single heavily interpolates The Police's 1979 classic "Message in a Bottle."
Joe Price613 days ago
Music
Diddy Says He Was Joking About Paying Sting $5,000 a Day for “I’ll Be Missing You” Sample
After a clip of Sting speaking about the royalties for Diddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You” circulated online, the rapper clarified just how much he pays him.
Joe Price1217 days ago