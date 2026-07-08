Rick Ross' Fears About Smart Cars Resurface After Waymo Snitches on Two California Teens

Rick Ross' past fears about autonomous cars are getting attention after a Waymo recently reported on two teenage passengers in California.

The renewed discussion began after an X user shared a screenshot of a 2023 headline about the rapper admitting he was afraid of Teslas.

“You all laughed at rick ross for this in 2023 but i said it then and will again: he's right and he should say it,” the user said.

According to SFGATE, the San Mateo Police Department said Waymo reported two 15-year-olds on Monday (July 6) for allegedly drinking "afternoon libations" and shooting orange water beads from Powerade bottles while inside the vehicle.

“Parents do you know where your teens are? @waymo does! Two 15 year olds up to trouble in a Waymo this afternoon were detained after Waymo reported they were drinking and shooting from the vehicle,” the San Mateo Police Department shared in a Facebook post. “After calling us and stopping the car, we were able to safely remove both subjects and determined they were shooting Orbeez from the car as they sipped on afternoon libations while being chauffeured around town in the driverless vehicle.”