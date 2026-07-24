Police Misconduct

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Latest Stories

Ex-Houston Police Officer Ashley Gonzalez Demands Re-Hiring After Racist Rant
Life

Ex-Houston Cop Ashley Gonzalez Wants Her Badge Back After Viral Racist Rant

Her racist rant went viral. Now Ashley Gonzalez is using Texas’ civil service system to fight her firing — and she could still work in law enforcement again.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
Fired Houston Police Officer Ashley Gonzalez's Cases Under Review
Life

Houston DA Reviewing Cases Tied to Fired Officer Ashley Gonzalez

Viral racist videos cost her badge, and now prosecutors are reviewing cases tied to Ashley Gonzalez, including arrests, reports, and testimony.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
Judge Orders NJ Cops Collecting $2.6M in Salary While Engaging in Racist Conduct to be Fired
Pop Culture

Judge Orders NJ Cops Collecting $2.6M in Salary While Engaging in Racist Conduct to be Fired

Superior Court Judge Lisa Miralles Walsh ordered the four police officers, who were suspended for using the n-word, to be fired.

Bernadette Giacomazzo208 days ago
Ex-Chicago Police Chief Breaks Silence After Disturbing Body Camera Footage is Released
Life

Former Police Chief Carl Scott Breaks Silence After Disturbing Bodycam Footage Is Released

Former Robbins police chief Carl Scott addressed the July 2024 station assault after bodycam footage was released.

Bernadette Giacomazzo230 days ago
NJ Cops Suspended for Using Racial Slurs Still Collected $2.6M in Salary, Documents Show
Life

NJ Cops Accused of Racist Conduct Have Earned $2.6M While Off the Job

Three Clark Township officers suspended since 2020 have continued to collect full salaries, totaling more than $2.6 million to date.

Bernadette Giacomazzo233 days ago
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Reynaldo Guevara Helped Trigger $112M in Wrongful Conviction Payouts—and Still Walked Free
Life

Reynaldo Guevara Helped Trigger $112M in Wrongful Conviction Payouts — And Still Walked Free

The city of Chicago has paid out nearly $100 million so far, with legal experts estimating potential exposure reaching $2 billion.

Bernadette Giacomazzo241 days ago
Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Deputy Jennifer Escalera.
Life

Houston Deputy Under Investigation for No Sex Ticket TikTok

The officer, while in uniform, vowed to give 'everyone' a ticket because she didn't 'get cracked' the night before.

Alex Ocho360 days ago
Man with short hair and neutral expression against a plain background. Name unknown
Life

Former Nashville Officer Arrested for Allegedly Filming OnlyFans Video While on Duty

Sean Herman was fired from his job in May after the video circulated, showing him wearing his uniform and initiating a fake traffic stop.

Mark Elibert775 days ago
Life

Former Cop Who Was Fired for Alleged Racism Sues City for Racial Discrimination, Harassment

Dorris is joined by two other police officers in suits alleging harassment and discrimination.

Alex Ocho957 days ago

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