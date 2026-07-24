Latest Stories
Ex-Houston Cop Ashley Gonzalez Wants Her Badge Back After Viral Racist Rant
Her racist rant went viral. Now Ashley Gonzalez is using Texas’ civil service system to fight her firing — and she could still work in law enforcement again.
Houston DA Reviewing Cases Tied to Fired Officer Ashley Gonzalez
Viral racist videos cost her badge, and now prosecutors are reviewing cases tied to Ashley Gonzalez, including arrests, reports, and testimony.
Judge Orders NJ Cops Collecting $2.6M in Salary While Engaging in Racist Conduct to be Fired
Superior Court Judge Lisa Miralles Walsh ordered the four police officers, who were suspended for using the n-word, to be fired.
Former Police Chief Carl Scott Breaks Silence After Disturbing Bodycam Footage Is Released
Former Robbins police chief Carl Scott addressed the July 2024 station assault after bodycam footage was released.
NJ Cops Accused of Racist Conduct Have Earned $2.6M While Off the Job
Three Clark Township officers suspended since 2020 have continued to collect full salaries, totaling more than $2.6 million to date.
Reynaldo Guevara Helped Trigger $112M in Wrongful Conviction Payouts — And Still Walked Free
The city of Chicago has paid out nearly $100 million so far, with legal experts estimating potential exposure reaching $2 billion.
Houston Deputy Under Investigation for No Sex Ticket TikTok
The officer, while in uniform, vowed to give 'everyone' a ticket because she didn't 'get cracked' the night before.
Former Nashville Officer Arrested for Allegedly Filming OnlyFans Video While on Duty
Sean Herman was fired from his job in May after the video circulated, showing him wearing his uniform and initiating a fake traffic stop.
Former Cop Who Was Fired for Alleged Racism Sues City for Racial Discrimination, Harassment
Dorris is joined by two other police officers in suits alleging harassment and discrimination.