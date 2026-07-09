Indiana Man Faces Arson Charges After Allegedly Castrating Himself and Setting Penis on Fire

A Fort Wayne, Indiana, man is making headlines after allegedly castrating himself and then setting his penis on fire.

According to TMZ, Christopher Peden, 36, is facing a Level 4 felony arson charge after allegedly severing his own penis with a kitchen knife and then setting it on fire inside his mother's detached garage. The inferno ended up damaging two neighboring properties and two vehicles.

Peden is believed to have carried out the act on May 6, placing the severed penis on the garage floor, dousing it with gasoline from a container on the premises, and igniting it with four lighters. Investigators, who were called to the scene about a stabbing, recovered a knife, lighters, and a red plastic gas can as evidence.

A neighbor spotted the blaze and notified the family, and it was realized that Peden had left from the property. The suspect eventually encountered Fort Wayne officers responding to the scene but initially claimed he had been stabbed and threatened by a stranger downtown the previous day. After being rushed to the hospital, Peden admitted to investigators that his account was false and confessed he had injured himself.

Peden was taken to Allen Count Jail, where his bond is set for $10,000. A rep for the jail confirmed to TMZ that Peden is no longer in custody.